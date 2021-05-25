Vomaris Innovation’s Bioelectric Procellera FlexEFit Antibacterial Wound Dressing Wins Lucintel’s 2021 Product Innovation Award





DALLAS, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Based on recent research in the regenerative medicine market, Lucintel is a recipient of the 2021 Product Innovation Award in the wound care technology market for Vomaris Innovation’s Procellera FlexEFit antibacterial wound dressing. Announced as. “. Lucintel chose Vomaris Innovations, Inc. for this award because of its groundbreaking VDOX technology and new clinical applications.

Vomaris Innovation’s V. Dox Technology employs an embedded water-activated microcell battery that generates electricity wirelessly within the same physiological range that damaged skin uses to promote healing (ie). , “Flow of damage”). It demonstrates broad-spectrum antibacterial activity and its ability to destroy and prevent biofilm infections, dramatically reduce the risk of wound and surgical site infections, and support the natural healing process of the skin. In addition, it exerts this antibacterial effect without the use of large amounts of ionic silver or additional chemicals.

Procellera FlexEFit antibacterial wound dressing incorporates V.Dox technology into the wound contact layer, embodying a patented “link and build” design. This product is different from other products currently on the market. In addition to its ability to kill microorganisms without the use of antibiotics, its design allows it to fit universally and seamlessly into surgical incisions of virtually any length or curvature in just one product configuration. .. Reducing the risk of infection and reducing inventory requirements in the operating room leads to increased both clinical and economic value. The Procellera FlexEFit dressing is a three-layer dressing consisting of a V.Dox Technology wound contact layer, a polyester-based absorbent layer, and a polyurethane semi-obstructive outer adhesive that keeps the dressing in place and creates a moist wound environment. Helps to maintain. It is primarily used to treat surgical incisions to reduce the risk of surgical site infections. The problem affects more than 1.5 million people annually in the United States alone.

V.Dox Technology is breaking the standard of wound healing, which consists primarily of silver antibacterial bandages. There are two important areas where these standard therapeutic bandages are inadequate. They are unable to cope with biofilm infections without the use of additional chemicals and do not affect cell migration and reepithelialization. On the other hand, Procellera products with V.Dox Technology have the ability to prevent or prevent biofilm infections and accelerate the rate of keratinocyte migration and reepithelialization without the use of large amounts of silver ion release or additional chemicals. Is demonstrating. Importantly, Procellera FlexEFit does not require changes in clinical practice patterns while maintaining a competitive cost profile.

“You can rest assured that V.Dox technology has been shown to kill bacteria around the wound site, including biofilms. FlexEFit products are especially useful after the body contouring procedure. This design makes the dressing Can be easily linked to cover what is usually long: Dr. Gale Gordillo, Director of Plastic Surgery, University of Indiana, Dr. Sanford and Professor Therma Grants, and Director of Wound Services at Medical IU Health.

Lucintel’s awards for innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and the latest efforts by companies in a variety of industries, and recognize the most successful, innovative and advanced companies and products in today’s business. I will. The Lucintel Awards are based on a systematic and detailed survey of relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. These initiatives enable enterprises to show end users a high level of industry impact and benefits. For more information, please contact Lucintel (+1-972-636-5056) or click this link. [email protected]..

