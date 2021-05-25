Microsoft Tips for Windows 10 Generational Updates





Windows 10 interface.

Microsoft promises that the next update for Windows 10 will be the biggest in a few years.

In a keynote speech at the Build Developers Conference on Tuesday, CEO Satya Nadella made fun of major changes to the operating system. “Soon, we’ll share one of the most important updates to Windows over the last decade, expanding the financial opportunities for developers and authors,” he said. I am very excited about the next generation of Windows. “

Comments are pretty interesting at two levels. First, it’s only six years since Windows 10 existed, and we’re back to the first release in July 2015. Therefore, according to Nadella, this update should be larger than the one released by Microsoft since the launch of Windows 7 in 2009 (Windows 8 is October 2012).

In addition, Nadella describes the update as the “next generation of Windows.” This shows that Microsoft is preparing to go beyond gradual changes and tweaks.

Nadella didn’t reveal much else, except to make fun of the updated operating system benefiting software developers everywhere. “Our promise is this. Today, we are looking for the most innovative and new open platform to offer more opportunities for all Windows developers to build, distribute and monetize their applications. We welcome the authors and look forward to sharing them soon, “said Nadella.

This comment may be related to Redmond being reportedly developing a new version of the Microsoft App Store for Windows 10. According to WindowsCentral, the company updates the store with a new interface and relaxes the rules on how developers publish their apps. platform. This includes giving developers the option to bill their customers using third-party payment solutions.

According to other rumors, Microsoft is also preparing to update the visual design of Windows 10 and add better touch controls for tablets via codename Sun Valley. The company recently decided to shelve Windows 10 X, the operating system for dual-screen devices, and incorporate features into Windows 10 instead.

Despite the hype, PC Mag software analyst Michael Muchmore says he keeps expectations low. So-called generational updates may correspond to appearance changes such as rounded window corners, new fonts and icons, in addition to features stripped from Windows 10 X.

