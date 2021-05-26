Three Challenges to Digital Innovation and How to Overcome them





Digital transformation means not only adopting new digital technologies, but also using them to create different types of business value. This is a continuous process of multiple initiatives going on at the same time. Still, launching even one successful digital initiative can be difficult, especially for large, well-established companies.

To overcome this challenge, companies need to become serial innovators and develop the ability to engage in multiple fast-paced experiments, according to a study by the MIT Information Systems Research Center.

According to CISR research scientist Nils Fonstad and research affiliate Martin Mocker, serial innovation is suitable for companies to develop digital products, or solutions that leverage digital technology to generate revenue that meets customer needs. I will.

Companies wanting to launch digital products need to know what their customers want, what they’re willing to pay, and what technologies work and are economically feasible, Mocker said. There is. This means trying different things.

They would have to experiment and many of these experiments would fail, Mocker said.

Assuming a 90% failure rate, a company working on only three initiatives is unlikely to have many success stories.

In a recent case study, Germany-based insurer Munich Re has three major challenges: financing, expertise and technology to continually test and develop digital initiatives. We have outlined how we have created a systematic way to overcome this. ..

At Munich Re, creating more and better digital products required creating dedicated resources, coordinating leadership, and changing the way companies think. As of 2020, the company has launched more than 70 digital offering initiatives, 10 of which are on the market or are about to be released. Some are leading to new sources of income.

Dark Heiss, head of digital platforms for Munich Re, was in a strong and well-established business position when Munich Re launched its innovation initiative, making it difficult to create momentum to change instinctively. .. However, the company wanted to be proactive in the relatively slow-changing insurance industry.

Otherwise, he said he was an incumbent attacked by a new player.

Here’s how Munich Re created a systematic approach to cereal innovation.

Know the three main challenges and how to overcome them

With approximately 40,000 employees, Munich Re recognized that digital initiatives often recede due to challenges associated with three key resources: financing, expertise and technology. Researchers say these are all important resources and a common challenge for companies looking to launch multiple innovations.

After repeatedly encountering these problems, Munich Re came up with a systematic way to overcome each.

1. Financing

Enterprises need to test their digital initiatives to see if they are feasible, feasible, and desirable enough to move forward. Risks include wasting money on innovations that don’t really benefit, and ensuring that promising projects don’t get enough money.

To mitigate these risks, Munich Re has created an innovation lab to fund its in-house initiative. The lab aims to distribute 100 million euros annually (about $ 199 million in US dollars) to about 30 initiatives. Employees can apply for an initiative on a limited budget through a relatively informal process by answering five questions. There are several stages in financing, and if an initiative achieves a predetermined goal, it will be available for financing another larger round. The lab also provides mentoring and office space.

2. Expertise

Digital innovation requires experts in technology, data analytics, and agile design thinking. But talent alone is not enough. Professionals need to be able to overcome siled decision-making and drive initiatives through development. At Munich Re, IT departments focused on internal systems, so project leaders often relied on external contractors who may not have access to or know the company for digital initiatives.

To overcome this, Munich Re has created a new unit within the Information Technology division called Business Technology, which is dedicated to innovation initiatives. The unit has professionals such as software developers, data scientists, design thinking and agile coaches. Importantly, the initiative has dual leadership, one on the business technology team, who is the chief technology officer of the initiative, and one on the business side, who acts as CEO. Having two complementary leaders as co-founders of the initiative guarantees the support and support of a variety of stakeholders.

3. Technical ability

Digital products often offer features that users can’t find anywhere else. However, companies can spend significant resources developing technical features that provide only basic functionality rather than competitive advantage. Successful companies tend to create reusable digital platforms, which can be seen as a daunting tool imposed by the company to slow innovation.

Because different digital offerings often share the same technology needs, Munich Re has created a digital platform called Excite, a repository of shared software components that people working on different digital offerings can use. Instead of mandating its use, Munich Re will allow teams to decide whether to use the new platform. Many people do so because developing these features is expensive and time consuming.

Heiss said the method was successful for his company. For example, Munich Res’ recent partnership with Google to provide cyber insurance to Google Cloud was the result of its innovation protocol.

What we are trying to do is develop new technologies and develop new products. These have always been linked to the core business. When working with a prominent company like Google, Munich Re is not only a startup mindset, but its core business and its reputation.

According to Heiss, we have made the deal possible by combining the strengths and capabilities of Munich Re with digital products.

The new approach to digital initiatives also required coordination of leadership and corporate thinking.

Accept the test and learn the approach

To move from some digital initiatives to serial innovation, researchers need to embrace what they call testing and learn how to think.

In the past, companies may have taken a long time to develop a new initiative, and only when the offering is on the market can they extend the offering to see if their customers want it and to meet demand. I knew if.

The idea of ​​testing and learning provides the team with the autonomy to try new things, support for testing these ideas in stages, and a mechanism for assessing whether they are worth pursuing.

If they actually find out that their efforts deserve the next round, the next stage of development, great. Vonstad said.

Create internal resources and secure employee approval

In the past, if Munich Re and other companies were considering building a digital initiative, they could be used outside the company’s accelerator, collaborate with start-ups, or invest in new companies. Often. These are all important options.

However, these choices focus on external solutions and do not build internal functionality. Munich Re listened to employees to find common challenges and built a useful service that allowed the project to choose to use rather than make it a requirement.

Excite, a digital platform, was an off-the-shelf option available for the initiative. By pairing the technical and business people to work on the project, different departments were given a sense of ownership and a desire to see the project. And the relatively simple funding process was more appealing to employees.

According to Heiss, about 80% of initiatives will use a company’s innovation platform, especially when it comes to understanding how involved it is in bringing a product to market. But in the end it’s an option.

According to Heiss, services and technologies are seen as offerings rather than as offerings. If you want to run the project, you need to use it. Sooner or later, many initiatives will come back to me and say they want to take advantage of your facilities, infrastructure and services.

For Munich Re, building internal resources also helped to gain a competitive advantage over startups and other companies.

Part of what Munich Re is learning is how to innovate as an incumbent in a way that no one else can, says Fonstad.

Focus on value

At Munich Re, digital initiatives are expected to pursue new sources of revenue by addressing five domains: cyber insurance, the Internet of Things industry, digital collaboration models, digitally enhanced underwriting and billing, and mobility. I am. Employees are encouraged to propose ideas to achieve these goals.

Whatever your business, corporate leaders need to be clear about how digital products add value to their organizations, such as creating new services for new and existing customers.

Top management also needs to be clear about what success looks like.

For example, do you expect revenue per product or service to increase? Do they expect to increase their current revenue per customer? Do they expect to generate new sources of income from new types of customers? Vonstad said. These are all digital product opportunities, and we need to be clear about how much effort companies should make to achieve such value.

