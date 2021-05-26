Microsoft Build And Power Platform





From May 25th to 27th, Microsoft welcomes developers from around the world to hear about innovation, learn new skills, and connect as a community. In a recent blog, Amanda Silver, Vice President of Products at Microsoft’s Developer Division, said how developers use technology as a good force in the face of the difficult constraints posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. I looked back on how I used it. Inspiring thoughts and a great backdrop for Build 2021, the second all-digital free event of the year.

Microsoft build

Microsoft

Microsoft publishes the Microsoft Build Book of News every year. This is a guide to extensions and integration across the Microsoft developer platform across Visual Studio, GitHub, Microsoft Azure, Power Platform, Windows, and Microsoft 365. In this article, I’ll cover three things.Enhancements: Process Advisor and GPT3 for Microsoft Power Platform, and Azure Synapse link for Microsoft Dataverse

A quick introduction to Microsoft Power Platform

At the time, performing data analysis, building applications, and automating processes required requirements that included requirements for IT departments, waiting weeks or months for something to happen. I will. With Microsoft Power Platform, non-technical users can quickly create, automate, and analyze data on their own, without any coding knowledge.

The Power Platform consists of three Microsoft technologies. Power BI is a business analytics tool for analyzing and understanding complex data.

PowerApps, as the name implies, are used to build low-code apps. The low-code app approach to software development requires little or no coding to develop applications and processes. Power Automate allows you to create automated workflows between Microsoft services or other third-party applications.

The platform integrates with Office 365 and other third-party applications made possible by Microsoft Dataverse (formerly Common Data Service), the foundation that enables application and service interoperability.

Microsoft Power Platform-Process Advisor

Process Advisor adds process mining capabilities to PowerAutomate. The Process Advisor identifies the most time-consuming and repetitive activities throughout your organization. The Process Advisor then recommends something to automate, indicating where your organization’s bottlenecks are.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) tools already exist within PowerAutomate. RPA tools basically configure software or robots to emulate human behavior. This is as easy as automatically responding to an email for complex automation of jobs in an ERP system.

By combining Process Advisor with Robotic Process Automation (RPA), users without detailed coding capabilities can automate routine and repetitive tasks. In summary, Microsoft makes it easy to prioritize the best processes for automation.

Microsoft Power Platform-GPT3

Created by OpenAI, Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) is an autoregressive (predicting future behavior based on past behavior) language model that uses deep learning to generate human-like text. .. This helps users create apps without knowing how to write computer code or formulas.

Microsoft Power Fx is a low-code open source programming language used by PowerApps. GPT-3 integration allows developers to build apps using natural language without the need for coding.

New features with GPT-3 allow Microsoft PowerApps users to explain their programming goals as follows … [+] Conversational languages ​​such as viewing expired customers and automatically converting them to PowerFx code.

Microsoft

For example, GPT-3 interprets conversational languages ​​that find products whose names start with Microsoft. Then it displays the options for converting the command to a Microsoft Power Fx expression (for example, Filter (BC Orders Left (Product Name, 4) = Microsoft)).

PowerFx is built on Microsoft Excel and is much easier to use than traditional coding languages, but creating complex data queries can still be a steep learning curve. However, to be successful, you need to understand the logic of creating formulas like FirstN (Sort (Search (‘BC Orders’, “stroller”, “aib_productname), Purchase Date, Descending), 10”. ).

If you use the function using GPT-3, even if you enter an easy-to-understand word such as “Display 10 orders that include a stroller in the product name and sort the latest one by purchase date at the top” You can get the same result.

These features do not replace the need to understand the code implemented, but help people learning the Power Fx programming language and help them choose the right formula for the right results. .. This dramatically increases access to more advanced app building and trains people to use low-code tools faster.

These extensions allow for three scenarios. From natural language to Power FX code, the reverse of Power FX code being converted to natural language, and the third scenario of importing data patterns to train a model.

A brief introduction to Microsoft Dataverse

At first glance, Microsoft Dataverse looks like a database with tables, columns, rows, and relationships. This is not surprising as Dataverse has its roots in Microsoft Azure SQL databases. However, because Dataverse has a built-in business application layer, the similarity ends here.

Power Platform components such as Power Apps, Power BI, and Power Automate interact with Dataverse directly or through built-in connectors.

Azure Synapse link for Dataverse

Azure Synapse Link is a cloud-native hybrid transaction and analytics processing (HTAP) service. It is a single data platform that can support transaction and analytics processing on the same dataset, enabling near real-time analysis of operational data.

Developers working with Microsoft Power applications or Dynamics 365 can use Azure Synapse Link to perform predictive analytics, enhance existing data with other business datasets, and explore data lakes and other large data repositories. I will.

Summary

The Power platform is an important investment area for Microsoft and we look forward to more updates in the future. Power Platform is strategic in that it is an adhesive that easily connects services such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Azure with a low-code and even no-code approach. It’s very unique and it’s hard to even name a competitive composition.

Microsoft will use AI to help with some of the more common elements of coding and mathematical expression, expanding the pool of people who can use the tool and allowing experienced developers to focus on more difficult problems. ..

In this article, I’ve zoomed in on only three of the extensions that appear. Whether you’re an experienced software developer, a data scientist, or a low-code “citizen developer,” there’s something in Microsoft Build 2021.

You can check the details of the event and register to attend here. See you soon!

Note: Moor Insights & Strategy writers and editors may have contributed to this article.

Moor Insights & Strategy, like all research and analyst companies, provides paid research, analysis, advice, or consulting to many tech companies in the industry, including 8×8, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Applied Micro, ARM, and Aruba. It offers. Network, AT & T, AWS, A-10 Strategy, Bitfusion, Blaize, Box, Broadcom, Calix, Cisco Systems, Clear Software, Cloudera, Clumio, Cognitive Systems, CompuCom, Dell, Dell EMC, Dell Technologies, Diablo Technologies, Digital Optics, Dreamchain, Echelon, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Flex, Foxconn, Frame (now VMware), Fujitsu, Gen Z Consortium, Glue Networks, GlobalFoundries, Google (Nest-Revolve), Google Cloud, HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honeywell , Huawei Technologies, IBM, Ion VR, Inseego, Infosys, Intel, Interdigital, Jabil Circuit, Konica Minolta, Lattice Semiconductor, Lenovo, Linux Foundation, MapBox, Marvell, Mavenir, Marseille Inc, Mayfair Equity, Meraki (Cisco), Mesophere, Microsoft, Mojo Networks, National Instruments, Net App, Nightwatch, NOKIA (Alcatel-Lucent), Nortek, Novumind, NVIDIA, Nuvia, ON Semiconductor, ONUG, OpenStack Foundation, Oracle, Poly, Panasas, Peraso, Pexip, Pixelworks, Plume Design , Poly, Portworx, Pure Storage, Qualcomm, Rackspace, Rambus, Rayvolt E-Bikes, Red Hat, Residio, Samsung Electronics, SAP, SAS, Scale Computing, Schneider Electric, Silver Pe ak, SONY, Springpath, Spirent, Splunk, Sprint, Stratus Technologies, Symantec, Synaptics, Syniverse, Synopsys, Tanium, TE Connectivity, TensTorrent, Tobii Technology, T-Mobile, Twitter, Unity Technologies, UiPath, Verizon Communications, Studies by Vidyo, VMware, Wave Computing, Wellsmith, Xilinx, Zebra, Zededa, Zoho.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos