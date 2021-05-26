Snapdragon 7c Gen2 brings a slight improvement





The times are tough for chip makers, but companies like Qualcomm and Mediatek are still pushing the boundaries with new silicon. Qualcomm has released the Snapdragon 7c Gen2, the successor to the Snapdragon 7c. According to the press release, it will bring improvement over its predecessor.

Snapdragon 7c Gen2 is similar to its predecessor

According to Android Central, Qualcomm wasn’t exactly rewriting the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 book. This makes sense given that its predecessor was launched earlier this year. The first generation was installed in devices such as Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513. It holds a first generation 8nm process with a Kyro 468 core clocked at 2.55GHz.

Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is also compatible with the same assets as the previous generation: LPDDR4X RAM, Adreno 610, UFS 2.1 storage, and eMMC 5.1. This means that OEMs who build devices using 1st generation chips do not need to flip scripts to build for 2nd generation.

Changes primarily affect battery life, audio, and video performance

Notable changes are like tweaks. Qualcomm was proud that Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 offers better camera and audio performance, better AI, days of battery life, reliable LTE connectivity, and better security features. ..

Devices that use this new chip are always on and always connected. This means you don’t have to wait for the device to wake up when you open it. Just resume from where you left off. Qualcomm said it would be like your phone. The company isn’t the only company trying to bring a smartphone-like experience to computers.

If that sounds like a battery life nightmare, Qualcomm also states that Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 has improved battery life. It didn’t elaborate on the science behind the improvement, so it almost always claims. Qualcomm states that it offers twice the battery life of most competing computers. It is also said that computers using this chip will wait weeks instead of days. That’s a pretty claim.

Snapdragon 7c Gen improves your computer’s audio and camera capabilities. This includes the ability to use up to 32 MP cameras for video conferencing, the ability to stream video in 4K HDR, virtual surround sound, and echo cancellation. The company has a little focus on improving video conferencing.

Qualcomm has great confidence in this new chipset. More companies are trying to bring mobile chipsets to their computers. While powering Chromebooks, these chips could be one step closer to realizing the dream of a powerful mobile chipset that powers computers.

