2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive: First Look





If you’re like us, you’re probably not very happy with the Godzilla-sized kidney grille worn by the BMW M3 and M4 competitions. However, looking at the 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive can change your opinion. The grille has grown to us and the topless profile certainly helps the two doors to achieve a sportier and more attractive look.

Like a regular BMW 4 Series convertible, the competition will get a softtop that is said to be 40% lighter than its predecessor’s retractable hardtop. According to BMW, the new roof lowers the center of gravity and improves agility. Automakers can also make the ride quality more enjoyable when driving with the top on, as the soft top is made of acoustic and thermal elements. Available in black or moonlight black (which has a sparkling effect), the soft top is said to reduce wind noise in the cabin while optimizing aerodynamics. It takes 18 seconds to open and close the roof and can be done at speeds up to 31 mph. Soft tops also use less space in the cargo area. This leaves 9.0 cubic feet of available space, 1.2 cubic feet more than the previous M4 Convertible.

Mechanically, the M4 Competition Convertible is exactly the same as the Coupe Hardtop. Topless is only available with all-wheel drive, so the 8-speed automatic is responsible for powering all four wheels. However, the standard Active M differential can split the torque according to the drive mode selected. 4WD is the default setting and sends more torque to the rear axle than to the front, while 4WD Sport mode adjusts the experience. 2WD mode sends all torque to the rear wheels and the system turns off all nannies.

Like its hardtop brothers, the four-seater convertible rides on 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels wrapped around performance tires. The setup button on the center console allows the driver to choose from seven powertrain and chassis settings that change the behavior of the car.

The 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive will go into production in September. Prices start at $ 87,295.

