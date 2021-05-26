Microsoft, Samsung and Google Appeal for Patents on The Register Remote Update





Samsung, Microsoft and Google win US Court of Appeals [PDF] In a patent dispute with Iron Oak Technologies.

The trio won the appeal after Iron Oak challenged the previous PTAB ruling on patents 5,699,275, which describes how to provide operating system upgrades remotely. Iron Oak is currently claiming all three tech giants in a Texas court, and yesterday’s non-priority decision could affect it.

A 1995 patent, entitled Systems and Methods for Remote Patching of Operating Code Placed on Mobile Units, describes how a central server can send operating system patches to remote computers over a communication network. There is. The remote machine then merges the patch with the underlying operating system and switches to the updated code.

According to public records, Iron Oaks Technologies was patented in 2014 by its former owner, Fundamental Wireless LLC.

In 2018, the trio will be collective and individual [PDF] The PTAB challenged the validity of the patent and was subsequently determined to be non-patentable due to the existence of prior art.

Apart from this, the Board also found that the patent was obvious and could be created by combining it with existing prior art from four other patents registered in the United States, Australia, and Japan.

Iron Oak Technologies claimed that the misinterpretation of this prior art did not take into account the timing mechanism described in its patent. This allows the host system to select remote devices that need to be prioritized for patching.

A committee of three judges from the United States Court of Appeals said Iron Oak added that “The Board of Directors is the manager host for determining the operability of mobile units to receive updates and the units to send updates. We are confusing the operability, “and ruled as follows. The board did not misunderstand. “

The Court of Appeals was not convinced. “The board analysis shows no reversible error.”

“The wording of the claims, the composition of the board of directors, the dependent claims, and the Iron Oak claims based on the specifications are unconvincing.”

