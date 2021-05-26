Credit Karma expanded in Charlotte, adding 600 new jobs and establishing East Coast headquarters





Charlotte, NC (May 25, 2021) Credit Karma today said it would expand its business in Charlotte, add 600 new jobs and invest $ 13 million to transform its existing business into East Coast headquarters. Announced.

Governor Cooper is excited that Credit Karma will set up an East Coast headquarters in our state. North Carolina is an ideal place for tech companies to do business because of their tech-savvy talent, resilient economy, and excellent quality of life.

Headquartered in Oakland, California, Credit Karma is the most well-known consumer technology platform for providing consumers with over 4 billion free credit scores. The company has since grown over 110 million members worldwide on everything related to financial goals, including identity monitoring, credit card applications, loan (car, home, personal) purchases, savings accounts, and more. Has grown into a place to visit. Checking account. Both are bank partners MVB Bank and Inc. Provided through the member FDIC of.

This deliberate decision to focus on corporate growth in Charlotte is due to a strong talent pool, excellent quality of life for employees, and the perfect location between offices in California and London. These newly announced jobs focus on scaling and drive the technical vision of a company’s engineering organization. These roles focus on software engineers and some analyst and management roles, with an average salary of $ 156,600 for this project role.

Credit Karma has been in Charlotte for four years, doubling the market with significant incentives from North Carolina and the city of Charlotte, making it its headquarters on the East Coast. The founders of Credit Karma have achieved an unparalleled pool of talent for the roles that Credit Karma is taking, with its technical talent and the concentration of so many financial companies in one market. I am. And CEO Kenneth Lin.

Credit Karma joined the Charlotte community in 2017 and has since grown to employ 189 people at its Charlotte office in Ballantine’s. With the hiring announced earlier this year and the deliberate creation of this East Coast headquarters, today’s announcement brings the total number of employees in Charlotte to over 900. Credit Karma expands with Ballantine’s to create an office space environment that attracts and retains the best technicians.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said today’s announcement is another boost to establishing a strong market identity for technology, especially in the field of fintech. The addition of 600 new careers will add to the tremendous growth of innovation and solidify Charlotte as a technology hub where companies like Credit Karma can develop and thrive.

The expansion of credit karma will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and conclude an unknown but fruitful year for the Charlotte economy. Since March 2020, the city’s business recruitment team has announced more than 5,000 new jobs, including Centenes East Coast Headquarters and Technology Hub, and Arrival Automotive’s North American Headquarters.

When we turn the corner of the pandemic, Charlotte proves to be the best destination for businesses and workers looking for an affordable urban market and a high quality lifestyle, Fran West said. , Said Assistant Economic Development Director and Business Recruit Leader. We expect more companies to pursue Charlotte as their number one destination for business growth and transformation, leveraging our excellent talent pool and well-positioned real estate market.

The project was a collaboration between the City of Charlotte, the Department of Commerce of North Carolina, the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership, the North Carolina Community College System, the Central Piemonte Community College, the University of North Carolina Charlotte, Mecklenberg County, and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. ..

Read the North Carolina release.

Apply for today’s job with Charlotte’s Credit Karma.

Find out more about Citi’s business recruitment and #MeetCharlotte.

