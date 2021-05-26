12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021): Mixed verdict on a mini LED screen.Impressive new camera function





iPad Pro Robot Dog (I Can Explain)

The reason for buying the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is simple. I’m dissatisfied with the multitasking status of the iPadOS, but it’s the perfect hardware to evaluate current and future software versions. And if iPadOS 15 doesn’t save the day at WWDC, this iPad Pro has some great new camera tricks and a whole new mini LED screen.

Cool camera

A 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera with a center stage is my favorite new feature on the 2021 iPad Pro. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro front cameras are equipped with this upgrade selfie cam.

I’m familiar with the wider selfie camera in the iPhone 12 lineup, and the iPad Pro ultra-wide camera still surprised me. How wide the new camera is is wild. Take a selfie while holding the entire iPad so that it fits your whole body.

Portrait mode with the front camera is also stable with the True Depth sensor, but with a fixed perspective and does not include a wider field of view.

The ultra-wide camera will also power the new centerstage features of other video calling apps such as FaceTime and Zoom (coming soon).

The center stage was a good idea when Facebook was included in a smart home called a portal. Now that it’s on the iPad Pro, it’s actually in use. This is even more true as the Center Stage becomes more iPads and (seriously, cmon new iMac) Macs.

Center Stage is actually the best choice when using iPad Pro in landscape orientation by using face detection to track and crop one or more subjects. It’s really convenient to automatically include my child in FaceTime calls with my family when I’m sitting beside me without stretching my arms.

Center Stage is a group FaceTime call that also works with tall portrait and square trimming. It works best when the iPad is in a fixed location and is moving around an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 122-degree field of view.

Moving around with your iPad can get in the way of zooming in, zooming out, and panning, but fortunately, there’s a center stage on / off as part of the FaceTime user interface.

This handy toggle is needed when the center stage effect doesn’t help and looks like Instagram’s romantic super zoom filter.

Liquid Retina HDR display

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina HDR display is very impressive on paper, as Apple calls it. I’m using a mini LED backlight like the $ 6,000 Apple Pro Display XDR, but I’ve managed to pack over 10,000 mini LEDs with over 2500 local dimming zones. This technology is behind the 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which measures the difference between bright white and dark black.

Mini-LED is a long-shot LED-backlit display improvement and a practical replacement for the OLED screen found on new iPhones and all Apple Watches. The 12.9-inch display touts video playback with significantly better black levels and high dynamic range, almost comparable to OLED TVs.

You can’t really understand the effects of mini LEDs other than dark user interfaces and video content (especially HDR) like OLEDs. I’ve definitely noticed that the dark border around the white UI that Im said can be viewed on other iPads with this same thin bezel design.

These black levels in the dark are the best on any iPad

The OLED screens on the iPhone and Apple Watch (and larger TVs) have impressed me even today after years of use. The feature that the black pixels do not light up at all has a really fascinating effect on my eyes. This iPad mini-LED technology is definitely not an OLED in that it’s comparable to that experience, but it’s light-years better than previous display types for watching HDR video.

iPad screen shot, not iPad screen shot

It’s interesting that it’s missing. As an OLED enthusiast, I quickly tested the new iPad screen in pitch-black environments with varying levels of brightness. I was disappointed that the white elements such as the status bar icon, the border around the app section, especially the white text on the black screen didn’t really work.

Some degree of blooming was expected, which is the effect that occurs when non-black UI elements are backlit and light spills into the black UI. However, the level of flowering in dark mode across non-video applications is truly amazing. There is a good chance that the current software on these iPads can be optimized to better utilize the additional dimming zones to reduce blooming, but there is no boot software yet (this part is multitasking and Does not matter).

You don’t see this often, but you can’t see it when you see it

In my experience, this blooming effect is difficult to capture with a camera without being exaggerated and visible. This is because the eyes can recognize it at a lower brightness level than a quick shot on an iPhone with Night Mode disabled. It’s easy to see what you see through the camera with the iPad brightened, but the effect is actually used, regardless of the level of brightness in a dark environment.

More

There are still more ways to unpack the new iPad Pro in both sizes, so stay tuned for a comprehensive review of the 9to5Mac. In the meantime, I would like to consider some of my experiences so far.

Large storage options (up to 2TB) and Thunderbolt 3 level data transfer make these iPads a fierce competition for portable Macs. Setting up an iPad from a Mac Time Machine backup is really fascinating (but probably too complicated to run) The last few iPad Pros never felt slow and from Apple’s current Apple Silicon Mac lineup Impressive use of the M1 chip is a trend; however, it helps build how confident the iPad Pro’s performance is (the multitasking experience is inspired by the Mac, like the system of my son’s iPad mini. 5G: 5G performance promises are probably easy Consumer demonstrations rated on iPad rather than iPhone, which mainly focused on streaming high quality video without wifi, I A more robust multi-tasking experience that can adapt your favorite workflow to the iPad OS will benefit from 5G over 4G AR: the previous iPad Pro introduced LiD AR Scanner for enhanced reality experience. The new rear camera feature supports HDR3 as well as the current iPhone. What’s new is that the Mac’s M1 chip is the first iPad Pro to be used in an augmented reality experience. That’s a good thing. Oh, it’s the power of magnets.

Do you have one of the new 2021 iPad Pros or are you on the fence about the new mini LED screen? Tell us your thoughts and your experience in the comments!

