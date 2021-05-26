Sony will drop a new line of wireless speakers in time for the summer





There is a soundtrack every summer, and Sony wants you to listen to your soundtrack with the latest series of portable Bluetooth speakers. The product line is currently available and will help you start a more active and less quarantined season. The outline of the offering is as follows.

XB13 Extra Base

The XB13 Extra Bass features the smallest and most portable IP67 waterproof and dustproof specifications. This provides good protection for serious showers, splashes and sand, but do not let it go for a swim. Speakers are available in several vibrant colors suitable for the summer season, and as the name implies, they are hated for their ability to handle heavy bass tracks and produce a “deep punchy sound.” I will.

If you want to double that punch, you can pair the speaker with a second unit for stereo sound. It acts as a speakerphone when you receive an important call while relaxing by the pool. This miniature model is small enough to fit inside a cup holder and comes with a multi-way strap for carrying around.

Battery life checks in in 16 hours — very suitable for small speakers. Like the other products in this product line, the XB13 has a Bluetooth connection, but it’s also the only entry in the list that doesn’t have playback and charging capabilities (more on that later).

XG500X series

The XG500 stands out for its long-lasting battery (30 hours playback time) and sleek design. LED lights that can be operated with the smartphone app ring the speakers on both sides, and the handle seamlessly blends into the cylindrical frame, so you can carry it anywhere in the summer.

It checks in for just over £ 12 — manageable, but not exactly featherweight. The waterproof and dustproof rating is IP66. That is, it can withstand splashes and splashes, but do not drop it into the pool.

One of the great features of the XG500 is its playback and charging capabilities. When you connect the device through the USB port on the back, it will be charged using the power of the speaker. This is very useful, for example, if you are on the beach and far from the nearest outlet.

XP700X series

The line’s largest model, the XP700, features powerful front and rear tweeters to create what Sony calls an “omnidirectional party sound,” with a mic / guitar rear input for jam-out and karaoke. You can enjoy it to your heart’s content.

If you plan to throw a summer soiree, you can also use the Party Connect feature to connect multiple speakers (up to 100!) And adjust the LED lighting between the units. This 37-pound beast can be placed upright or sideways and has an integrated handle for pulling it. It also has playback and charging functions. The speakers are IPX4 waterproof, but not waterproof, so be careful if you have a poolside bash.

XP500X series

The XP500’s more portable younger brother, the XP500, has a slightly shorter battery life (20 hours instead of 25 hours), but is smaller and much lighter (24 lbs vs. 37 lbs). Other than that, it’s pretty much comparable to the likes of microphone and guitar inputs, Party Connect capabilities, playback and charging capabilities, large bass X-balanced speakers, integrated handles, and programmable LED lights.

One notable difference is that this model has two front tweeters instead of front and rear, so it doesn’t offer exactly the same “omnidirectional party sound” as the XP700.

If it’s on the market, it’s also a good idea to get an overview of the best wireless speakers for 2021. Have a fun listening and a summer full of music.

Editor’s recommendations

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos