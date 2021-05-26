



Google celebrates “Happy Foot Home”.

Google

Almost 100 years ago, a dance club opened in Harlem with a novel business model of the time, rejecting racism. The iconic Savoy Ballroom created some of the most vibrant dances of the time and introduced who the great jazz guys were.

It also broke new ground. White-owned but black-controlled Savoy was one of the first racially integrated public places in the United States, at a time when racism was still common throughout the country. We were able to attract a wide range of customers. Called the “best ballroom in the world,” the venue was so popular that the opening night had to pull away 2,000 patrons.

The club is a long time ago, but Google launched an interactive Doodle on Wednesday, with a plaque in 2002 pointing to the location of the ballroom entrance on Lennox Avenue between 104th and 141st Avenues. I celebrated this day. Instead of challenging flashy footwork, Doodle tests the fleet’s finger movements on the keyboard while being serenade by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

Opened in 1926, Savoy had a 10,000-square-foot dance floor that could accommodate 4,000 people in the length of the block. More than 700,000 people visit the club each year through the lobby, which features large cut glass chandeliers and marble staircases. Men had to wear a coat and tie. This is one of the house rules enforced by the bouncer of the black tie who was a former boxer and basketball player.

The two bandstands in the ballroom allowed live performances by future jazz greats such as Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Art Blakey and Thelonious Monk all night long. The twin bandstand was also the host of the club’s famous band battles, including one between the bands when both Chick Webb and Benny Goodman were at the height of their popularity.

Webb’s 1934 big band and jazz standard Stompin in Savoy were written in honor of ballroom dancing.

Nicknamed “Home of Happy Feet,” Savoy has created and developed a variety of dances, including Lindy Hop, Flying Charleston, Stomp, Big Apple, and Jitter Bug Jive.

The ballroom was closed in 1958 after more than 30 years of business. It was demolished the following year, but its memories and heritage are still alive.

