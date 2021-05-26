Democrats and Republicans team up to target China





Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat in New York, will speak at a press conference following the weekly Democratic Senate policy luncheon at Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Aldrago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

These days, you may feel that there are few issues that Democrats and Republicans agree on. That, of course, unless someone proposes a bill aimed at challenging Beijing’s growing global influence.

The 2021 US Innovation Competition Act is a wide range of legislation that is expected to cost about $ 200 billion and is about to do just that.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. The bill, assembled by, unites senators on both sides of the political aisle behind a set of provisions to support US research and technology manufacturing that is considered important to US economic and national security interests. It was.

The scope of the bill is the final result of opinions from at least six Senate committees, highlighting many fronts in the US-China competition and the urgency of a global semiconductor shortage that has hit automakers, consumer electronics and phone makers. It reflects. ..

Subject to the final change, the suggestion looks like this:

Grant $ 81 billion to the National Science Foundation from 2022 to 2026 to provide $ 52 billion to support domestic semiconductor manufacturing in the same period for key technology research and development and energy supply chains Approving $ 16.9 billion to the Ministry of Energy To NASA’s Human Landing System Program Approving $ 10 Billion

Most of the 1,400-page plan is a proposal formerly known as the “Endless Frontier Act.”

Currently, amendments from Schumer and Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) Bring new life to the National Science Foundation, allocating $ 81 billion to the NSF between 2022 and 2026 and innovating. The bureau is established.

The Directorate General ensures that NSF funds will be devoted to the development of key technologies such as artificial intelligence, high performance computing, robotics and semiconductors.

“This bill will set our country on the path of innovating, producing and competing the world in future industries,” Schumer said on Monday from the Senate floor.

“So far, the bill is a bit unobtrusive, but it’s a very important law,” he added. “At its core, US innovation and competition law is to maintain America’s role as a leader in the global economy. There are few more important issues.”

Some senators believe Schumer’s timeline is ambitious given the Republican’s numerous demands for change and the dispute over some existing provisions, but the bill will be at some point in the coming weeks. It is widely expected to clear the Chamber of Commerce at.

For example, Senator Rand Paul (Kentucky) has expressed support for an amendment that bans US funding to go to research in China, including extending the deadline for the virus. This is an implicit endorsement of the theory that Covid-19 escaped from the lab. In Wuhan.

Meanwhile, Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn last week blew up an addition from Michigan Democrats Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow requiring federal project contractors to pay employees so-called general wages. ..

Despite barely dissatisfied, Schumer remained optimistic that the Senate could pass the bill by the weekend as of Monday. The Senate will be adjourned next week, so if it isn’t finished by Friday, work on the bill will be suspended until the week of June 7.

CNBC politics

Read more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Its seemingly inevitable trip to the House of Representatives further reminds us of the almost universal goal between the Biden administration and lawmakers to keep the United States competitive in economic and geopolitical feuds with China.

Earlier this year, the White House undertook a government-wide review of major supply chains, instructing many government agencies to assess how dependent the United States is on China’s key export groups.

The shipment of rare earths mined in China has enabled many technologies that are considered important to the future of US companies’ electric vehicles, smart cities, faster computers and cutting-edge weapons.

For example, Apple uses rare earth elements in its speakers and cameras to vibrate phones.

According to the United States Geological Survey, China supplied 80% of the rare earths imported by the United States between 2016 and 2019.

If economic competition accelerates or geopolitical tensions worsen in the South China Sea, National Security Advisers need to be able to continue producing these technologies without trade with China. It states.

China has been trying for years to claim sovereignty over the South China Sea and the Paracel Islands. There, Beijing built missile bases, radar facilities, and airfields. The United States frequently sends naval vessels to the region to show off its firepower in an attempt to challenge China’s invasion.

China does not have a technological advantage in semiconductor manufacturing, but its geographical proximity to semiconductor manufacturing is also a potential problem.

The foundry, which uses a state-of-the-art manufacturing process known as the 5nm node, is exclusively operated by Samsung in South Korea and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Taiwan.

This could be the main reason why the Senate bill also includes a $ 52 billion incentive for semiconductor companies to build new factories in the United States. This is a priority backed by Senators Mark Warner, Diva, and Konin.

The bill will fund a grant program managed by the Department of Commerce. This grant program is unspecified in line with the financial incentives that state and local governments offer to chip makers to improve or build new factories.

“If the state offers any benefit to the company to build a foundry there, the federal government will be comparable,” said Clete Willems, a partner at law firm Akin Gump, whose clients include members of the tip industry. Said.

Willems, a former trade official in the Trump and Obama administrations, said chip maker Intel has extensive chip manufacturing capabilities in the United States but tends to produce for its own established supply chain. It was.

“We’re really good at semiconductor design. We’re really good at the intellectual property part, but we’re not really doing that much here,” he said. “There aren’t many new foundries that can be ordered over the phone, and we can supply them to anyone.”

Modern chip factories can cost tens of billions of dollars to build and need to be equipped with machines that can imprint circuits as wide as a few atoms. The final amount that the federal government will make available for such semiconductor grants has not yet been finalized, but Willems said it could be around $ 10 billion.

Schumer includes so many senators that it may be easy to gather support for the plan, but the bill can face a bit of a tough time in the House of Representatives.

That’s because some sections are doing a better job of directing dislike of the Chinese government towards pro-American objectives, while other senators have taken a more aggressive tone.

For example, the Strategic Competition Law approves $ 1.5 billion over five years for the “Fund against China’s Influence to Counter the Global Malicious Impact of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Senator Robert Menendez (DN.J.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), authors of the Diplomatic Commission, have their targets undermined disinformation disinformation by the Chinese government and the United States and its allies. It was clarified that it was a material effort to make it.

But some progressive Democrats, such as Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, disagree with what they see as a growing tendency among U.S. lawmakers to blame China for the country’s illness. There is likely to be.

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) discusses legislation to create a “Federal Grants Program to Help Local Governments Invest in Waste Reduction Initiatives” at the US Capitol in Washington on July 25, 2019. Hold a news conference.

Mary F. Culvert | Reuters

“We need to distinguish between legitimate criticism of the Chinese government’s human rights records and the Cold War spirit of using China as a scapegoat for our own domestic affairs and demonizing Chinese Americans,” Omar said Wednesday. Tweeted. “Racism is of no use to policy debates.”

Menendez and Risk representatives did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The Strategic Competition section also demands a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics by US authorities rather than athletes and calls for the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s “ongoing human rights abuses, including the Uighur massacre.”

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said last week that “the Olympics cannot proceed as if there were no problems going to China,” and expressed support for a diplomatic boycott.

Despite possible objections from a handful of members of the House, Willems said the majority of the Senate bill is expected to receive widespread bicameral support in both houses.

And it could represent one of the last glimpses of 2021 in teamwork at Capitol Hill, as opposed to the heated and polarized debate about infrastructure spending.

“I think you can still get a coalition for this because it plays with most members,” he said on Monday morning. “It’s all about making America more competitive not only against China, but with other parts of the world.”

“Even though properly contextualized, some of these items are still incredibly popular,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos