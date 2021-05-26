Report: Valve is secretly building a switch-like portable gaming PC





Approximately 10 years after introducing the unlucky line of Linux gaming PCs called Steam Machines, PC gaming giant Valve is reportedly re-challenge hardware with its own handheld gaming computers such as the Nintendo Switch. I am.

It’s a word from Ars Technicas Sam Machkovech, who claims that Valve has multiple sources to prove it’s working on such devices: touchscreens, touchpads, buttons, triggers, and Linux. A specially optimized Steam title. You also need the ability to dock the Nintendo Switch via the USB-C port. Ars suggests that it may arrive at the end of the year.

According to a recent code dump collected by SteamDB, it seems to be called SteamPal or Neptune.

Gabe Newell himself was also mysteriously teased earlier this month with some announcements about Steam and the console.

Gabe Newell is a public Q & A held at a public school yesterday morning, teasing either Valve or Steam games that will appear on the console this calendar year. pic.twitter.com/TbKnrc6fZn

Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) May 11, 2021

The valve did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Can valves make such things? That is absolutely possible. I wrote about the recent explosive growth of portable gaming PCs thanks to the new Intel and AMD chips. They’re still pretty thick and have a shorter battery life than the Nintendo Switch, but they’re becoming more efficient and powerful each year. I’ve been testing early versions of Aya Neo for months and was a great companion to the Persona 4 Golden Couch session.

However, whether the Linux gaming ecosystem (and perhaps streaming gaming) is convincing enough to sell people in a dedicated portable, whether Valve does what it takes to make such a system successful, etc. , I have many questions.

The original Steam Machines failed for a variety of reasons, including a lack of exclusive titles and lack of control of partners who were allowed to build meaningless boxes, but Valves’ own hardware game was pretty powerful. .. A few years old Steam controller and Steam link, respectively, the Valve Index is still considered the top PCVR headset for a variety of reasons.

Id is definitely interested if Valve builds its own game further and plays an active role in optimizing such systems.







