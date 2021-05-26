Google’s new retail space, WeWorks’ losses piled up, etc.





Meanwhile, many urban dwellers fled to rural estates and warmer places during the pandemic, New York recently acquired a hideout on its own urban island on the Hudson River. Stay up-to-date with weekly headlines, launches, event summaries, and recommended readings.

Business news

The Financial Times reported that WeWork suffered a loss of $ 2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and a loss of $ 3.2 billion in 2020. The coworking company has suffered a series of hits over the past year, including the loss of a quarter of its members. Worked from home, closed unprofitable locations, and paid $ 500 million in a settlement with former CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann. Despite the huge losses, the company plans to attempt a second initial public offering later this year through a $ 9 billion merger with BowX Acquisition.

Fast Company reports that IKEA has pulled 159,000 plastic Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs from US and Canadian shelves. As part of the recall, the customer can return the product for a full refund without a receipt.

In other product recall news, streetwear brand Supreme has withheld the release of its next lounge chair after a last-minute flaw was discovered. Ironically, the reported recall could benefit the company if the release spike price is small, as selective decline has historically caused brand hype, as input reports. There is sex.

Google will open a physical store in New York this summer, the Wall Street Journal reports. Shoppers can buy products such as Pixel smartphones, Nest smart thermostats, and Fitbit wearable devices from the Google corporate campus location in the Chelsea district of Manhattan, which also offers repair and troubleshooting services. Technology giants have previously run temporary pop-up shops in Chicago and New York, but this new space marks the company’s first permanent step into face-to-face retail.

Works by artist Mark van Yetter featured in the May selection of platforms (courtesy of Camron NY)

Last week, with the help of gallerist David Zwirner, we introduced a new online marketplace for contemporary art called the Platforma Standalone Venture. Each month, the platform introduces a new selection of 100 unique paintings, drawings and mixed media works, priced in the $ 2,500 to $ 50,000 range on a first-come, first-served basis. The debut selection from May 18th to June 15th includes original works by artists such as Lily Stockman, Tungi Adany Jones, Jesse Mocklin and Kenny Libero.

The growing demand for e-commerce is putting a tougher burden on the logistics and distribution labor markets, and the Wall Street Journal responded by adopting more and more robots to help warehouses support the load. I am reporting that. Automated bots are most commonly used to collect goods, deliver them to workers, and deliver orders quickly, but some logistics operators test remote-controlled forklifts. I’m starting to prepare. Gartner Inc, a technical research company. According to, robots could be here to say a group project that the demand for robotic systems to support human workers will quadruple by 2023.

Launch and collaboration

LG Electronics USA has launched a series of live shopping events called The Upgrade. This allows shoppers to purchase branded products during Instagram Live presentations featuring a variety of influencers. The first event will feature the father and son YouTube duo Dan and Lincoln of the Whats Inside Product Review series, hosting a live Q & A showing LG products showing the company’s first direct-selling live shopping venture.

Rapper Lil Jon will soon hit the silver screen with his own HGTV home remodeling named Lil Jon. According to Page Six, hip-hop stars are asking homeowners in the Atlanta area to try a bold project with DIY Network Megadens co-star Anitra Mechadon (for example, plunging a basement to give way to Speakeasy). Prompt to. Lil Jon said in a statement that he loves to step into someone’s house and turn it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically find it fun! The same energy applies to my design.

Fashion brand Anne Klein has debuted a new home collection available on Macys.com and the brand’s own site. Inspired by the company’s design archive, which bears the name of its founder, this collection features bedding inspired by designers of Connecticut country homes, Westhampton Beach House, and downtown Manhattan apartments.

French interior architect Pierre Jovanović has launched his first furniture brand, entitled Pierre Jovanović Mobilier. Inspired by the designer’s native Provence, the new line features 45 pieces of furniture and lighting that will debut in a special installation of the historic Acadmie del Architecture in Paris from May 19th to 21st.

Ai Weiwei’s Illy Espresso Cup inspired by the 2006 work “Colored Vases”: Illy

Ai Weiwei has partnered with the Illy Art Collection to offer a line of cups available only on the coffee provider’s website. Inspired by Weiweis 2006’s work Colored Vases, which seeks to eliminate the historical and cultural value of vases, the new collection revisits Illy’s espresso cups with a dripping paint pattern that resembles the artist’s iconic vase.

Furniture rental company Feather has unveiled its first outdoor furniture collection. The company has partnered with many brands, including the West Elms Playa collection, the Cagney Outdoor collection and the Pottery Barns Indio collection, to offer their work on a rental basis.

The Dallas Market Center has announced an official partnership with the online wholesale market tundra. Together, the two create a virtual and physical trading experience. Tundra will offer Dallas Market Center customers $ 100 credit for advertising on concierge onboarding specialists and limited-time sites. The brand will also participate in the Center’s Total Home & Gift Market through onsite activations and demonstrations.

Showroom expression

As of June 1, Design Alliance LA represents the James Dunlop Group, a New Zealand-based textile brand for the Southern California, South Nevada, and Hawaii markets, as well as the Mokum brand, as well as the latest collection of Fusion and Fusion Cocoon. To provide.

Four new luxury interior furniture brands have joined the Somerselle roster as representatives in the New York and tri-state areas. Newly added is a textile collection inspired by the nature of designer Emily Dors. Luxurious pillows and throws from Johanna Howard Homes. Shell Rummel brand textiles, wallpapers and artwork. Wallpapers and textiles from the Society of Wonderland, founded by artist Stephanie Eventov.

Recommended reading

Famous potter Christopher Spitzmiller has spent the last 15 years on five acres of land in New York’s Dutchness Country, turning former dairy farming into a lifestyle lab. According to The New York Times, the folk customs craftsmen have cultivated from cooking and decorating to gardening and beekeeping could set Spitz Miller as the next Martha Stewart. His recently published volume, A Year at Clovebrook Farm, gives you a glimpse into the lifestyle adopted by Spitz Miller, complete with recipes, instructions and DIY tips.

Maya Angelou is famous for removing artwork from the walls to focus on her craft and fleeing to a nearby hotel room to do her writing, but the science behind this method What if there was one? For this week’s New Yorkers, Cal Newport insists on separating work from home by pointing out the psychological effects of familiar interiors on the brain.

Applause

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has incorporated the first version of the Niara Chair from Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer Jomotarik into its permanent collection. The hand-carved armrests and legs of the chair, made of bleached Tonerico wood, mimic the horns and hind legs of an elegant mountain antelope native to the Veil Mountains of East Africa. Tarikus’ work focuses specifically on a variety of African references, and the acquisition marks the first work of an artist in the museum’s collection.

DXA Studios, a New York-based architecture and design company, was named the recipient of the 2021 NYCxDesign Award for Interior Design and won the commercial honor for rethinking the Brooklyn Bridge. The project, entitled “The Great Bridge: Path to Equilibrium,” is Patrick Carina Horticultural Design + Consulting, Philip Habib & Associates and Thornto Massetti.

The American Society of Interior Designers has announced the winners and scholars of the 2021 Ones to Watch program. The award is an outstanding industry leader, prioritizing managers in the interior design industry, especially women, members of racial and ethnic minority groups, LGBTQ people, and participants with undervalued backgrounds for people with disabilities. Will be commended. Winners will be selected in the categories of Design Excellence, Educational Leadership, Manufacturing Leadership and Volunteer Leadership, giving them access to connections and leadership opportunities in the design community. Click here for a complete list of winners.

Patti Carpenter, an international expert in trend research, analysis and forecasting and a principal of Carpenter + Company, received the 2021 Gift for Life Industry Achievement Award at the 70th Retailer Excellence Awards on August 3rd. I will. In the areas of home decor, accessories, fragrances and gifts, Carpenter is a member of the Advisory Committee of the Black Artists and Designers Guild and a founding member of the World Fair Trade Organization.

Entry recruitment

The Interior Design Society has partnered with Thermador to provide design students with access to scholarship packages, IDS memberships and trade events, and a design pipeline focused on connecting recipients with interior design mentors. Announced the Diversity Initiative. Click here for more information on applying for a mentor or becoming a mentor.

Homepage image: Provided by Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier

