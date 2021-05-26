TetraTech Expands International Development Management Consulting Services





Pasadena, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Tetra Tech, Inc., a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services. (NASDAQ: TTEK) today announced that Kaizen has participated in international development operations. .. Kaizen is an industry leader in development advisory and management consulting services with more than 150 staff worldwide and a suite of support for advanced solutions in health, education, governance, peace and stability, and sustainable economic growth. We provide innovative tools.

Tetra Tech has been developing and applying innovative and scalable solutions for clients in the international development sector for over 40 years, said Dan Batrack, Chairman and CEO of Tetra Tech. With the addition of Kaizen, management consulting capabilities and Tetra Tech Delta technology can be extended to further enhance economic growth and prosperity in developing countries around the world.

Kaizen CEO Kevin Wheeler said: Our team is excited to join Tetra Tech and provide our clients with the global expertise of one of the world’s leading international development providers. By sharing Tetra Techs’ entrepreneurial spirit and innovation values, we can build an interdisciplinary team to provide greater value to our clients and new opportunities for our employees.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Kaizen is a member of the Tetra Techs Government Services Group.

About TetraTech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects around the world. Tetra Tech has 20,000 employees working together to provide a clear solution to complex problems in water, the environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are a science leader in providing our clients with sustainable and resilient solutions. For more information on Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Kaizen Company

Based in Washington, DC, Kaizen Company offers innovative and scalable solutions to address emerging market challenges and opportunities in developing countries around the world. For more information on The Kaizen Company, please visit thekaizencompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

The non-factual statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment about what might happen in the future. However, the actual results and results of Tetra Techs are not guaranteed and may differ materially from those expressed under the influence of certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (“future factors”). There is. An explanation of future factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is included in the forms 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. See the description in the Risk Factors section. Fee.

