The valve makes a portable like a switch codenamed SteamPal

Steam controller, one of Valves’ previous hardware projects on the factory assembly line Image: Valve

If the Nintendo Switch proves something, it’s a rule that previously PC-only indie games can be played on the go. However, you may soon not have to wait for your favorite Steam-powered switch port. According to a new report, Valve is running on its own handheld.

The report is from Ars Technica and cites multiple sources familiar with the device. According to Ars, a device named SteamPal runs a number of Steam games via Linux and could launch as early as the end of the year. The report further describes SteamPal as an all-in-one PC with gamepad controls and a touchscreen, but there’s no particular equivalent to the removable JoyCon. This, of course, leads to the question of whether it’s like a switch, except for the portable form factor. To be fair, this has affected many portable PCs since its release.

For now, Valve still seems to be prototyping the machine and may rely on either AMD or Intel for hardware, but the form factor remains in the air. Ars describes one very wide variation compared to switches to accommodate gamepad buttons, triggers, joystick pairs, thumb-sized touchpads, and of course touch-sensitive screens.

This report is supported by a recent addition to the Steams code discovered early today by SteamDB developer Pavel Djundik. This includes SteamPal and SteamPal games related to another Valve code name, Neptune, that Steam users first encountered last year. This all clearly refers to handheld valves under development.

In addition, Valve head Gabe Newell said in a panel at a school in New Zealand earlier this year, hinting at the existence of the device and answering questions about Valve’s plans for games on the console: is. This year … and that wouldn’t be the answer you’d expect. You will say, haha! Now I got what he was talking about.

However, as Ars points out, what’s under development at Valve isn’t certain. More than most video game companies, Valve has almost no problem getting the project done, just unplug it in the last second. In addition, Valve drops another device that twists the human hand into a claw claw because previous attempts with the more traditional video game hardware Steam controller and Steam machine failed at all. Instead, I want to nail this. The company’s luxury VR headset, Valve Index, offers a promising step in the right direction. I hope SteamPal doesn’t even have a gorgeous price tag.

