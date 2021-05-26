Q & A: Veeam and Google Partners for Hybrid Cloud Native Data Recovery and Protection





Veeam Software Corp., a technology company that develops backup, disaster recovery, and intelligent data management software, has a long and long relationship with Google LLC in many areas. Partnerships continue to grow as many organizations continue to demand hybrid and native cloud solutions for data storage and protection.

Veeam Chief Technology Officer Danny Allan (pictured left) and Google’s Google Cloud Platform Product Management Director Brian Schwartz (pictured right) talked to TheCUBE, host Lisa Martin of SiliconANGLE Medias Livestreaming Studios, during VeeamON. I did. .. They discussed how Google and Veeam are partnering for hybrid and native cloud solutions for the enterprise. (* Disclosure below.)

[Editors note: The following has been condensed for clarity.]

Veeam’s 400,000 customers have seen a major shift from working from home to supporting software workloads as a service. What have you seen about the data?

Alan: Indeed, for telecommuting employees, the attack surface of the organization has increased significantly. This is because there are hundreds of places for end users instead of three offices. And that’s all about protecting their data.

At the same time, with the proliferation of malware and ransomware attacks, customers are looking at three different areas. The first is to make sure that when you get a copy of your data, it’s actually safe and we can break into it. The second thing our customers do is monitor the environment. For example, when a ransomware hits, the rate of change of the data explodes, so this is an inspection of both the computing environment and the data itself. And finally, make sure you can recover intelligently … If you have a ransomware, the last thing you want to do is bring the ransomware back online from your backup. Therefore, this is called “secure recovery” or “secure restore”. We’re actually seeing our customers paying attention to these three areas.

Now let’s talk about the partnership between Veeam and Google from your point of view. Its history, the strength of the partnership, and why it matters.

Alan: We have 400,000 customers. Where do they send backups? Most customers don’t want to continue investing in on-premises storage solutions, so they send data from on-premises and layer it to Google Cloud Storage. This is one integration point. Second, if you’re running workloads in the cloud (that is, it’s now cloud-native), if you’re running on the Google Cloud platform, they’re in the Google Marketplace and those workloads Can be protected.

The third area is around Google VMware Engine, which has some capacity on-premises and some customers are using a hybrid model with Google’s capacity using VMware infrastructure. And we support that too — it’s the third area.And fourth, and perhaps the longest running, Google is synonymous with containers, especially Kubernetes … so ours [Kasten]Kubernetes data protection K10 products are also available on the Google Marketplace. So a very long and deep relationship with them.

Schwartz: There are still many customers moving to the cloud and protecting their on-premises workloads. In a sense, using Veeam’s capabilities to move data and help move to the cloud is also a major pillar of the relationship. However, as Danny said, more and more primary applications are running in the cloud, protecting them and providing the great features Veeam offers. So we are very excited about the partnership. I’m happy to have this great foundation to build for the future with Veeam.

Supporting customers’ hybrid cloud environments and ensuring data recovery is a major issue these days. Danny, does that give Veeam an advantage over your competition?

Alan: Of course. That’s why customers want a hybrid cloud experience. Over time, it turns out that they tend to go to the cloud. There is no doubt. Given what Google is known for, they have incredible abilities in machine learning and artificial intelligence, and they’ve been doing that for a very long time. And you can imagine that after a customer starts putting data there, they want to start putting their workload there, unlock it, and leverage the insights from the data they store. And it’s really exciting about where we’re heading.

For most customers, we think we are still in the early stages. They are still doing a kind of move and move to the cloud. But when you think about the features unleashed on Google’s large platform, it opens up the ability to meet today’s major challenges, including all the medical challenges we face, such as climate change and sustainability. Will be taken. Partnering with Google is a really exciting time.

Brian, let’s delve into infrastructure and architecture from your point of view. Also, help the customer unpack what’s coming to you for help.

Schwartz: Danny mentioned Google’s power in data, analytics and AI. I think we are pretty well known for that. There are great opportunities for people in the future. Access is what people get right out of the box. In addition to the technology we built to build Google Cloud itself, Google has eight products with one billion users.

Another thing I would like to mention is Google Cloud Storage, where Veeam is built, our object storage. It’s the same technology that underpins YouTube and what most others are familiar with. Therefore, when performing a restore, the restore loads faster, even if you are using one of the cheaper storage classes. Therefore, it is a great experience for data protection.

With this global network property, you can restore to another region in the event of a disaster. It’s just the size of the infrastructure foundation. We are also very proud of the investment Google has made for sustainability. It runs on 100% renewable energy in the cloud. In a cloud of our size, it’s a lot of green energy. We are one of the largest consumers of green energy and are pleased to continue to invest in sustainability. There are some of the most environmentally friendly data centers in the world. This is another benefit that people get when they start running on Google Cloud.

Watch the full video interview below. Also, check out more coverage of Veeam ON’s Silicon ANGLE and the CUBE. (* Disclosure: The CUBE is a paid media partner of Veeam ON. Neither Veeam Software Corp., the sponsor of CUBE’s event coverage, nor any other sponsor can edit the content of CUBE or Silicon ANGLE.)

