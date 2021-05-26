Cunningham Wins 2021 ATU Online Innovation Awards





Image of Becky Cunningham ATU

Creating a comprehensive and user-friendly student experience is one of Becky Cunningham’s priorities when teaching computer science students at Arkansas Tech University about technology ethics.

Her approach was recognized at the 2021 ATU Online Innovation Awards. This award recognizes faculty members in an online educational environment that leverages innovation and focuses on their commitment to student success.

Cunningham received this award for its online delivery of the impact of technology on society, a junior-level course offered by ATU’s Department of Computer Information Science.

“I taught this course only once in the classroom, and it seemed that the same student was always speaking out,” Cunningham said. “The quiet people never spoke up except when asking questions directly. Teaching this online allows all students to speak out. Everyone posts in the discussion area and I need to join a group. It’s a very organized and clean design so that students can have a good experience in my course. “

The strategic addition of new links designed to enhance the student experience is part of a recent redesign of the course. Easy access to students’ grades at all times, weekly communication to help students keep pace, and targeted communication to students who may have expired at some point during the semester. An additional tactic that Cunningham develops to promote student success.

She measures the effectiveness of her method by providing students with the opportunity to provide anonymous feedback.

“Many people are afraid to give negative opinions, but in my experience they will be honest in an anonymous survey,” Cunningham said. “I use surveys like this to find out what I’m doing well, what students like, and what I can do to improve my course.”

Previous winners of the ATU Online Innovation Award are Dr. Jeremy Schwehm (2020), Dr. Douglas Barron (2019), and Dr. Aaron McArthur (2018). Selection is done by a committee of fellow faculty members.

Cunningham holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a business instructor at Russellville High School (1995-2000), a computer and information science instructor at ATU (2000-12), a business instructor at Paris High School (2012-15), and an assistant professor of computer and information science. .. ATU (2015-present) in the course of her educational career. She also holds a Master’s degree in Educational Sciences from the University of Central Arkansas.

“Online education is very different from face-to-face lessons,” says Cunningham. “It’s not as easy as recording a lecture yourself. Successful students need learning materials, instructors, and interaction with each other. It’s a great honor to win this award. Everything else. I strive to be the best teacher I can, regardless of the platform I’m using, among my ATU colleagues, just like anyone else. To do the best job I can for my students. I’m constantly learning new technologies and teaching methods. “

