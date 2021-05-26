Torchlight 3 Announces New Update for Cursed Captain Player Class





The cursed captain joins the Torchlight 3 playable class crew, bringing in giant cannons, explosive barrels, and ghostly crew.

A ghostly pirate captain is rushing into Torchlight 3 as part of today’s spring update. In the third game of the series, a century after Torchlight 2, players choose from an unlikely character class and plunder the path to victory across Novastria’s lands. The sequel to Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games Slash is available on PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Torchlight3 is also the current part of the Xbox Game Pass.

One thing to note about Torchlight 3 is that it’s the first game in a series that wasn’t created by the Runic Games series creators. The developer will be shut down in 2017 following the release of Hob, an action-oriented venture that departs from the team’s ARPG roots. The new developer, Echtra Games, has embraced many of the minds that created the original Torchlight games, but their efforts received a half-hearted welcome when the game was fully released in late 2020.

Hopefully, today’s spring update will improve Torchlight 3 for everyone. The main attraction is the new cursed Captain-class frigate. This is a ghostly midrange pirate class that attacks enemies with shells and a crew of summoned spirits. Captains can also collect doubloons during combat to pillage a new class of armor, the cape, to enhance their skills and improve their stats. Cursed Captains can be upgraded along the Cursed or Piracy skill tree, allowing players to choose between more powerful ghostly familiars or more explosive barrels of gunpowder.

Outside the new class, the Spring update brings some more changes to Torchlight 3. There are updates to the pet system, including new “Fur and Fashion” contracts, additional pet slots, and new types of companions. Players will now be able to choose from 40 new variations, inviting everything from stags to shiba inu to accompany their adventures. There are also common UI improvements and new fortress items used in the game lab.

Torchlight 3 is one of the many games available on the Xbox Game Pass, and subscribers and curious spectators can take a peek and try out new features every time the game is significantly updated. I can do it. Given that one of GamePass’s biggest hits is the Sea of ​​Thieves, those who enjoy sailing on the high seas of Rhea want to stop by a new genre and test their piracy abilities in a whole new way. maybe.

Even if players join the game, it’s nice to see the team behind Torchlight 3 working on new updates and features for the most enthusiastic fans. Many games have a long roadmap of post-release support, and lack of critical reception can get you stuck at the start line. This may have been the fate of Torchlight 3. Especially because the game came from a failed plan of the series MMO take. The developers of Echtra Games are continuing to improve the game instead, hoping that in the long run many will go past the first impression and try the title.

Torchlight 3 is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

