Google celebrates Savoy Ballroom with a swing dance game





In honor of Savoy Ballroom in New York City, Google has replaced its homepage logo with an addictive swing dance game.

When the Savoy Ballroom opened on March 12, 1926, there were two things that set it apart from much of the New York dance scene. First of all, the venue was spacious and luxurious, something I had never seen before. Second, the Savoy Ballroom, which opened in the Harlem district, was one of the first racially integrated public spaces and had a non-discriminatory policy from day one.

It soon became one of the most famous clubs of the Swing era, and many of the dances in this genre were invented in the Savoy Ballroom. Most notably, “Lindy Hop” was developed there and a group like Whity’s Lindy Hopper took the name from the dance and performed it at the venue.

Unfortunately, the Savoy Ballroom was demolished in 1958, incorporating part of Harlem’s cultural history. On May 26, 2002, two members of Whity’s Lindy Hoppers offered a commemorative plaque that once had the entrance to the venue, as to why Google chose to celebrate the history of Savoy Ballroom today. ..

In today’s Google Doodle, you have the chance to grab your partner and swing dance in the Savoy Ballroom. You can use your keyboard or mobile phone touch screen to test your rhythm against four different songs using swing-era classic and Careless Whisper performances.

Google Doodle is currently only available on the homepage, but if you want to go back and play this swing dance game, you can continue the game on the official Doodle blog. There’s also a behind-the-scenes video to see how this tribute to Savoy Ballroom was created.

What are the high scores for the various songs? Did you get the perfect score? Let us know in the comments!

