Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Apple Mac mini and more are available today





We start trading some laptops and PCs today with incredible discounts. First, go to Samsung.com. Here, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro offers discounts of up to $ 550 on eligible trade-ins. This will offer a 13.3-inch display, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB, and a Core i5 processor for $ 450 for the base model, and an Intel Core i7 variant for $ 650. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is also on sale, and you can get the same specs as the Galaxy Book Pro mentioned above for $ 650.

However, you can also buy the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, which currently sells for $ 499 on eBay with a $ 100 savings. This model comes with a 13.3-inch QLED touch screen, Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. However, you can also sell a Chromebook with the same specifications for $ 100 on Samsung.com after the eligible trade-in. And if you need a variant with an Intel Celeron processor, you can save up to $ 400 and buy it for $ 50.

Then go to Amazon.com. Here you can find the latest Apple Mac mini, which sells the M1 chip for $ 800. This gives you a 512GB storage variant with 8GB of RAM. Please note that the design of this model is the same as the Intel variant. That is, there are two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and so on.

We’ve already talked about Intel models, so you can sell them. It is currently priced at $ 1,049 with a $ 50 discount. This gives you the same 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, but uses the Intel Core i5 processor instead of Apple’s latest M1 chip. And if you’re wondering why this model is more expensive, it comes with four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.

If you’re looking for a new iMac, check out the 27-inch variation. It comes with a Retina 4K display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, and a 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and is priced at $ 1,699 at a $ 100 discount. If you need more storage space, you can get a 512Gb option with a 3.3GZ Intel Core i5 processor for $ 1,700 after a $ 140 discount on the product landing page. In addition, there is an additional $ 159 discount at checkout.

Samuel Martinez

A former bilingual teacher who left the classroom to join Pocketnow’s team as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An essential artist who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing, and good music.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos