Epic advances App Store opportunities

The Apple vs. Epic antitrust debate ended on Monday, and the only decisive pre-verdict result was the decline of Auckland’s Popeyes chicken restaurant business.

Epic chief Tim Sweeney tweeted. I will not comment before the verdict is given. Thanks to everyone who made this possible and Popeyes for building a fine dining restaurant next to the Federal Court of Justice in Auckland. things to do. “

According to San Francisco’s Patrick Magee legal analyst, the outcome of the trial is being considered, and Epic’s winning percentage has increased from 33% to 55%.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers lost some credibility by claiming that Apple was ignorant of important questions, but seemed more interested in the facts of the current business than in previous cases. .. Antitrust theory.

The point of the trial: Apple couldn’t refute Epic’s allegation that it earned a 78% profit margin from the App Store and charged a 30% commission for sales by developers and publishers. This is a monopoly indicator, and CEO Tim Cook sought to avoid asking questions about profitability and other issues.

Defining the market is also important in terms of competitive concerns. For Apple, Epic Games, and Fortnite, players could find games on their Xbox, PlayStation, and PC even if they kicked off the App Store.

Epic maintained the App Store for the iPhone, as opposed to the MacBook situation where users can download from both the Mac Store and other sources. “The Mac has an unacceptable level of malware, much worse than the iPhone,” Apple said in a surprising approval from Apple’s head of software, Craig Federighi.

It is difficult for a judge to decide which way to go. She seemed hesitant to order a radical change in Apple’s business model, and I was plagued by the committee. “30 percent of the numbers were there from the beginning,” she said. “And if there was real competition, that number would and wouldn’t.”

Her decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Internet of Things (5)

1. Amazon sued more than 40% in DC Amazon sued for antitrust violations In Washington, we have become the latest leading technology company accused of anti-competitive behavior. Karl Racine, Attorney General of the District of Columbia, said Tuesday that he charged a third-party merchant for 40% of the price of products sold through the company’s website and did not request any further charges. It was. I blamed the company. Other platforms.

2. Concerns about Britain’s “data situation” Britain intercepted the media of its own people after being exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden. The European Court of Human Rights stated the law in a ruling released Tuesday. Playwright James Graham, for short, how the response to the screenwriter FT film pandemic allowed further intrusion of the “data state” and what it meant for all of us.

3. Kuaishou stockByteDance’s declining share of major competitors in China is increasing losses There are increasing signs that domestic users are spending less on livestreaming services. Kuaishou’s short video app faces fierce competition from ByteDance’s Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese version, and online shopping groups such as Alibaba and Pinduoduo.

4. Reddit talks about cryptocurrencies Discussions at major cryptocurrency forums Overtaken activity This month’s Meme Equity Forum WallStreetBets is the number of days traders have switched from the stock market to digital coins for quick returns and a bit of fun. Reflects.

5. Indian police feel Twitter collar Indian police moderator visits Twitter at local office, a social media company, after labeling tweets by ruling party national spokespersons as potentially misleading .. Elaine Moore Twitter Tip Jar ..

Technical Tool Super Furry Sound

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys has received great reviews on his new solo album. In search of a new god .. Pitchfork gives it 7.6 and he ranks his concept album on an ancient volcano on the border between China and North Korea as one of his most imaginative solo records. It is said that it has been done. In a special immersive version, BBC Research & Development does more imaginative work. As explained on the BBCStar website, the audio orchestrator tool is the technology behind effects. Listeners can use devices such as phones, tablets and laptops to create a web of speakers that surround you with music. For example, drums are played from mobile phones and vocals are played from laptops. Kliph Scurlock Graf drummer working on an immersive mix I liken it to a four-channel sound. It’s a 70’s experience and they should feel like they’re in the room with the band while recording the song.

