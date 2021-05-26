Google revamps Android Material Design to improve UI toolkit and Android Studio





At a recent Google I / O conference, Google introduced many important improvements to the Android platform. In particular, the original Material Design introduced in 2014 has undergone a major overhaul, with Jetpack Compose approaching 1.0 and Android Studio improving productivity.

Resources We are trying to bring the Android UI design paradigm up to date in the current mobile landscape. This requires increased flexibility and customizability.

Today’s challenges are widespread. Computing continues to grow, with more screens appearing in more areas of our lives. Users are also demanding more expressiveness and control over their personal devices. They want an emotional experience that is not only practical and functional.

One of the key features of Material You is to ensure that it adapts to each user’s style and taste by customizing the color palette used by the app based on the wallpaper selection. Google is confident in its ability to automatically style your app according to your palette settings.

We also aim to make it easy for developers to adapt to different form factors, screen sizes, input modality, and all hardware variations from desktop to mobile and wearable contexts. In this regard, we are also focusing on improving accessibility by allowing material users to customize the UI and tailor it to their needs.

MaterialYou is part of Android 12 and is currently available in beta.

After two years of development, Jetpack Compose is now approaching its first stable release. Compose aims to simplify and accelerate UI development for Android apps. Compose’s key idea is to build the UI out of configurable elements that stay in place and adapt to changing environments. For example, if you use Hilt to manage dependency injection, Compose can automatically create a view model. Jetpack Compose gets Material You support and improves integration with other Jetpack libraries to facilitate adoption.

Jetpack itself has made many improvements, including Camera X, with the goal of making camera features easier to use between devices. Paging used to display data in small chunks 3. Security encryption to simplify the use of encryption. And so on.

Google is at the forefront of tools, and now in beta, Android Studio Arctic Fox aims to accelerate UI design, extend apps to new devices, and increase developer productivity. Android Studio improves integration with Compose tools, support for running tests on multiple devices, database simplification, and simultaneous debugging with App Inspector. Android Studio will also move to Gradle 7 to introduce support for Apple Silicon for developers using macOS.

Android Studio Arctic Fox can be downloaded from the Google Developer Portal.

