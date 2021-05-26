San Jose Sharks settles in downtown Google Mega Campus





Suddenly, San Jose Sharks, the loudest opponent of Google’s plan to build an 80-acre urban village and tech campus on the western edge of downtown, receded.

In a settlement agreement announced shortly before the San Jose City Council is expected to give Google final approval of its monumental development plan on Tuesday night, Sharks Sports & Entertainment will either use Google to suspend development plans around the arena. I agreed not to sue the city.

“The settlement agreement between the city, Google and SSE (Sharks Sports & Entertainment) resolves most of the concerns raised by the parties,” San Jose Economic Development Director Nancy Klein wrote in a memo.

The shark, which the president had previously stated that the tech giant’s plans would undermine the viability of the SAP Center, issued a statement late Tuesday, and the organization “thanks sincerely for the city and Google’s efforts to address their concerns. I have. ”

“Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) is a supporter of the city’s city planning vision for the Diridon Station Area, including Google’s Downtown West project, unless it jeopardizes the viability and success of the city’s own city. “The SAP Center managed by SSE,” said Scott Emmert, a spokeswoman for Sharks, in a statement.

In downtown West development, Google has up to 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, 300 hotel rooms, 500,000 square feet of retail space, and 15 acres just west of downtown San Jose. We plan to build a space and a park. Diridon Station and SAP Center. The area adjacent to the project has an additional 6.4 million square feet of office space, 7,000 residential units, and 536,000 square feet of retail.

The shark then expressed concern about how its dramatic growth and ongoing construction could cause parking problems and traffic congestion surrounding the SAP Center.

Google and the city have approved the project to address shark concerns about parking since the city’s planning committee unanimously recommended approval of Google’s Downtown West project on April 28, according to city officials. Made some changes to.

For these changes, the city and Google will discuss a schematic design of the parking facility with Sharks to ensure that at least 2,850 parking spaces remain within one-third of the south entrance to the SAP Center and 2019. The city will pay the increased costs borne by the sharks for transportation costs and parking management program costs that exceed the costs. The city also agreed to discuss with sharks the final design and capacity of the road network surrounding the SAP Center.

In exchange for such a change, the shark agreed not to sue the city or Google.

“The city and Google have absolutely heard of the grave need for sharks for efficient access, and many concerns about shark sports and entertainment,” Jessica Zenku, deputy director of transport at San Jose, told the city council on Tuesday. I have tried to incorporate it. ”

The settlement agreement represents a complete reversal from the songs sharks struck over the past few months.

The shark began publicly filing complaints about Google’s project in November 2020, stating that city leaders had not properly considered their concerns as they were expelled from San Jose by development plans around the SAP Center.

San Jose owns the SAP Center and leases it to Sharks Sports and Entertainment for operation and maintenance. The agreement between the parties, which is to last until 2040, outlines the city’s roles and responsibilities related to the arena, including maintaining a certain number of parking spaces for events there.

City officials, Google representatives, and Sharks executives have met more than 75 times since 2019 to address issues raised by sports and entertainment companies. But until Tuesday, sharks weren’t happy with what came from those discussions.

Klein wrote in a memo that while the revision of the project approval process solved “most of the problems”, not all the problems raised by each party could be dealt with by consensus. To address ongoing and potential concerns, Google, City, and Sharks said, “In good faith to find acceptable solutions to both open and future issues. I have agreed to meet and discuss. ”

Jessica Zenk, Deputy Director of Transportation in San Jose, is confident that the shark will succeed and that the proposed project will actually prosper as a neighbor. Parliamentary meeting on Tuesday.

