Facebook and Google are working to comply with social media rules as deadlines approach-New Indian Express





By PTI

New Delhi: Within hours of the new IT rules for social media companies coming into force, Facebook and Google’s large digital platforms claimed on Tuesday that they were working to meet compliance requirements.

The new rules, announced on February 25, include the appointment of chief compliance officers, node contacts, and resident grievance officers on large social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. You must follow due diligence.

A “significant social media intermediary” (defined as having registered users of Rs 500,000 or more) was given for three months to comply with additional requirements.

If you violate the rules, these social media companies will lose their intermediary status, which provides exemptions and certain exemptions from liability for the third-party information and data they host.

In other words, they can be responsible for their actions.

Google spokespersons are consistent with key product changes, resources and personnel to ensure that the company fights illegal content in an effective and fair manner and to comply with the local laws of the jurisdiction in which it operates. And said he was investing.

“We recognize that no work will be done to keep the platform secure, and we will continue to improve our existing approaches, evolve our policies and ensure as much transparency as possible in the way we make decisions. “A spokeswoman said.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company is working on implementing operational processes and aims to comply with the provisions of IT rules.

The social media giant, which also owns the photo-sharing platform Instagram, said it is still discussing “some issues that require more involvement” with the government.

However, Facebook and Google did not clarify the new level of compliance that was being met as of Tuesday.

However, according to sources close to development, Facebook has provisions for voluntary verification, a 24-hour timeline for removing flagged content such as nudity, a process and a time-limited grievance mechanism. It is provided.

A process is underway to comply with requirements such as monthly compliance reporting, appointment of Chief Compliance Officer, Node Contact Officer, and Resident Grievance Officer.

In particular, Twitter has not commented on its compliance status.

The microblogging platform has recently been criticized by the government after tagging tweets by the BJP reader of the toolkit allegedly used by the opposition to target the center over COVID-19 processing as “manipulated media.” It was.

Confronting Twitter on the issue, the government last week asked the microblogging platform to remove the tag, saying the social media platform couldn’t make a decision on the issue under investigation.

There were no immediate comments from WhatsApp on IT rule compliance.

Last week, Twitter’s Indian rival Koo said it complies with the requirements of the new rules, reflecting changes in its privacy policy, terms of service and community guidelines.

Koo has nearly 6 million users (Rs 600,000) and has become a major social media intermediary under the new guidelines.

Recently, various industry groups, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the US-India Business Council (USIBC), have written to the government calling for an extension of compliance for up to a year, especially from a pandemic perspective.

However, so far nothing has been said about the extension.

Given the importance of the public interface for grievance processing and the need for a request confirmation system, IT sources said the appointment of a grievance officer would be an important requirement from day one the rule came into force.

On February 25, the government announced stricter regulations on social media companies, demanding that content flagged by authorities be removed within 36 hours, and a powerful grievance mechanism by domestic-based executives. Was set.

Important social media companies must publish a monthly compliance report that discloses details of complaints received, actions taken, and details of actively deleted content.

You also need to publish your physical contact address in India on your website, mobile app, or both.

According to data quoted by the government, India has Rs 5.3 billion WhatsApp users, Rs 4.48 billion YouTube users, Rs 4.1 billion Facebook subscribers, Rs 2.1 billion Instagram users, but Rs 175 million account holders. Uses the microblogging platform Twitter.

The new rules make social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram (which have seen tremendous usage spikes in India over the last few years) more accountable for platform-hosted content. Introduced to take responsibility.

Social media companies must remove posts with nude or morphed photos within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

In particular, the rules are important social media intermediaries (mainly in the nature of messaging) to help identify the “first originator” of information that undermines India’s sovereignty, national security, or public order. To provide services) is required.

This can have a significant impact on players such as Twitter and WhatsApp.

The rule also states that users who want to voluntarily verify their account should be given the appropriate mechanism to do so and should be given a visible mark of verification.

