Thunderbird Global Innovation Center Opens in Dubai





The new Thunderbird Global Innovation Center is located on the ground floor of DIFC’s Gate Avenue in the heart of Dubai’s prosperous international business district. Known as a key destination for world-class business and innovation, DIFC’s Gate Avenue offers the region’s most powerful innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Thunderbird Global Innovation Center leverages DIFC’s unrivaled location and network to provide world-class international business, leadership, and management training, including offering graduate degree programs, while emerging and existing businesses. Promotes and accelerates. Thunderbird Executive Education offers elite hybrid learning programs (face-to-face and remote) for organizations and individuals. Innovators and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to work with top educators, business leaders, financial professionals and thousands of other pioneers in DIFC’s vast and diverse ecosystem to design, test and refine their ideas. In addition, its presence in this highly popular location enhances regional recruitment and serves as a point of connection for members of Thunderbird and ASU’s Global Alumni Network.

Thunderbird’s Secretary-General and Dean of the Faculty, Sanjeve Kagram, commented: Leveraging the expertise of DIFC partners, Thunderbird will use this perfect location as a starting point to drive regional transformation and export state-of-the-art management capabilities globally. We are expanding our global network of Thunderbird Centers of Excellence at major commercial hubs such as Dubai. And this beautiful space within DIFC’s Gate Avenue will open in the 75th fall, leveraging the latest technology to link with new state-of-the-art Thunderbird Global headquarters in offices and Phoenix in other cities. Anniversary Celebration Being here means that our schools and universities will play an important role in innovating business. As the Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates, new in Dubai To heights. ”

About Thunderbird School of Global Management Thunderbird School of Global Management is a unit of the Arizona State University Enterprise. Thunderbird has been a pioneer in global management and leadership education for 75 years, providing comprehensive and sustainable prosperity worldwide by educating future-ready global leaders who can tackle the world’s most important challenges. Has been produced in. Thunderbird’s Master of Global Management was ranked number one in the world in 2019 by The Wall Street Journal / Times Higher Education. ASU has been ranked number one in the country as the “Most Innovative School” by the US News & World Report for the sixth consecutive year. Thunderbird Executive Education has been ranked in the top 10 internationally for decades. Details: https: //thunderbird.asu.edu

About ASU Arizona State University has developed a new model for American Studies University and created an institution that addresses access, excellence, and influence. ASU measures itself by what it includes, not what it excludes. As a prototype of New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public interest, and ASU has a great responsibility for the economic, social, and cultural vitality of its surrounding communities.

Source Thunderbird School of Global Management

