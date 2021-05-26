Apple sets to surpass Samsung as the largest purchaser of AMOLED displays in 2021





According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple will outperform Samsung as the largest purchaser of AMOLED displays for smartphones later this year, following the release of the iPhone 13 lineup, with the adoption of flexible AMOLED displays on the iPhone. Will push it up to 80%.

Apple has adopted a flexible AMOLED display throughout its iPhone 12 lineup and will continue to use it in the 2021 iPhone. According to today’s report, citing estimates from research firm Omdia, Apple is expected to buy 169 million iPhone display panels this year, compared to 114.5 million orders last year. ..

Sources say Apple expects to increase AMOLED panels for the iPhone from 114.5 million in 2020 to 169 million in 2021, while Samsung’s corresponding purchases start at 152.3 million. He quoted Omdia’s estimate that it is estimated to increase slightly to 157 million.

Samsung Display is expected to continue to be the largest supplier of AMOLED panels for the iPhone in 2021, offering an estimated 110 million units compared to LG Display’s 50 million and BOE’s 9 million. doing.

In addition to the flexible AMOLED display in the iPhone 13 lineup, high-end models in the Pro and Pro Max lineups are expected to include LTPO back panel technology. The LTPO panel not only helps reduce the power consumption of the display, but also enables features such as the always-on display of the iPhone, as well as enabling higher refresh rates.

Apple has been rumored to include a 120Hz Promotion refresh rate on the iPhone for some time. However, none of the rumors have yet proved to be true. Apple was reportedly approaching the adoption of LTPO technology on the iPhone in 2020, but may have decided to focus on deploying 5G on the iPhone instead. With the iPhone 13, Apple is now widely reported to feature LTOP display technology with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

