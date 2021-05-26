A month after its launch, Xiaomi hasn’t released the Mi 11 Ultra yet, and interested buyers are smoking.





Xiaomi may be ruined. Don’t get me wrong. According to a report by Counterpoint Researchs in the first quarter of 2021, Chinese smartphone makers still hold the top position with a 26% market share in India. Depending on the type of reaction in RedmiNote, growth may also be seen in the second quarter. Got the 10 series. But the situation might have been better if the Mi 11 Ultra, launched on April 23, was sold domestically. Sadly, one month after its launch, the 2021 Xiaomi flagship hasn’t reached its launch date yet.

2021 seemed like the year Xiaomi might finally enter the flagship category. It was almost so. As highlighted in the Mi 11 Ultra review, the Mi 11 Ultra turned out to be a great smartphone. As a result, there was a lot of talk around us, waiting for many customers to get their phones. All of them are still waiting.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro on the same day, and both of these smartphones have already been pre-ordered. Mi11 Ultra is not in a hurry. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed why the Mi 11 Ultra isn’t selling well, and hasn’t booked a future date when the phone will be available domestically.

India Today Tech has contacted Xiaomi to understand why the Mi 11 Ultra was delayed. We will update the story if they respond.

Customers get frustrated

This isn’t the first time smartphones haven’t worked the same way right after their launch. There have been very prominent cases in the past. Last year was the OnePlus 8 series, which was delayed in India due to Covid’s limitations at the time. What plagues interested buyers is the uncertainty about the sale of the Mu 11 Ultra.

Interested customers have been waiting for over a month, but it’s still unclear when the Mi 11 Ultra will be available in India. Many of them also contacted India Today Tech through various platforms.

Dear xiomi India, when is the mi11 ultra sale in India ???? Will it be for sale ??? Please reply. I haven’t waited for two months. I’ve been waiting for a call since February. Waiting for that, India Today Tech viewer Likhama Ram commented on YouTube.

Many people want to skip the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or OnePlus 9 Pro and get the Mi11 Ultra.

I abandoned the oneplus 9 pro and vivox 60 pro + for this phone, but regret the decision as another user complained because the release date for the mi 11 ultra wasn’t announced.

Many others have also expressed their disappointment.

Opportunity you missed?

Dissatisfaction aside, this was a great opportunity for Xiaomi to eat up Samsung’s market share. The latter has been enjoying monopoly on Android’s flagship segment for several years. This year, the situation has changed with the launch of its own premium smartphones by OnePlus, Xiaomi and Vivo. The Mi 11 Ultra costs Rs 69,999 in India, almost two-thirds of the price you have to pay for the S21 Ultra, but it has everything Samsung’s flagship product offers.

It features a flagship processor, one of the best displays, a great camera system, a big batter and a quick charge. All of this makes the Mi 11 Ultra a great choice for those who want an Android flagship experience but don’t want to spend more than Rs 10,000. Unfortunately, they can’t buy it. At least until the time of writing.

If Xiaomi didn’t have enough phones, it could have delayed its launch in India. If so, I don’t know why the sale is delayed. In either case, if the mystery persists, at least interested buyers may begin to consider other options.

Interestingly, the phone hasn’t been released yet, but Xiaomi is already teasing the next Mi 11 series device in India. Although not official yet, we plan to introduce Mi 11 Lite in Japan. Hopefully you’ll hear more about the Mi 11 Ultra before that.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos