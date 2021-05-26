Google approves building multi-billion dollar megacampus in San Jose





City officials in San Jose officially approved Google’s plan to build a large campus in the heart of California’s third-largest city on Tuesday night.

Google will develop 80 acres of land in downtown San Jose for the “Downtown West” project. This includes 7.3 million square feet of office space for 20,000 workers and thousands of residential units. This is Google’s first multipurpose campus and will be one of the largest campuses when completed. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved the company’s plans on Tuesday night, holding back tears while several members of Congress did so.

This approval is intended to help Google model a shift away from a closed tech campus and stop the growing sense of alienation of tech companies. The success of tech companies has contributed to the lack of affordable housing and the major cultural changes in Silicon Valley and other technology hubs. As the pandemic weakens, Google is doubling the return of workers to the office, and is also planning another giant town-like hub just 10 miles above the Mountain View road.

“There was a great deal of distrust of the government and suspicion of Big Tech, and it may have been easy for many community members to succumb to slogans and simple thoughts,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a meeting on Tuesday. Thousands of people shook their heads. ” “Rather than jumping into a camp, community members pushed and rushed, urging the city and Google to stretch to reach higher heights.”

Rickard went on to thank the community group, Google, and the parent company Alphabet’s financial officer, Rusporat and SVP Kent Walker.

“We would like to thank the city and the community for their long-standing involvement and true partnership,” Google’s director of development at San Jose, Alexa Arena, said in a statement Tuesday night. “Together, we have laid the foundation for a fair, environmentally-focused location that represents San Jose and Google’s best.”

The Downtown West Campus includes 4,000 homes, of which 1,000 are designated as “affordable” homes. In the city of San Jose, “very low-income” qualified people earn 30% of their average middle-income in the lowest range of low-income housing. The exact home price has not yet been determined, officials said.

Downtown West also includes up to 300 hotel rooms and 800 residences for short-term stays for Google corporate guests. Google owns all 80 acres, but more than half of the project is allocated to residential and public spaces, including features such as parks, restaurants, retail spaces, entertainment spaces, and ecological viewing stations.

Construction of the project may begin as early as next year, but it is expected that it will take 10 to 30 years to be fully constructed.

4 year trip

Downtown West approval comes after four years of planning, coordination, and approval from community and housing advocates after facing an early and fierce backlash against evacuation concerns. Within a week of breaking news in 2017, home prices within a 3-mile radius of the site rose 7%, and six months later, they rose 25%, according to real estate experts.

On Tuesday night, while the San Jose City Council meeting was still taking place, the company reached a last-minute agreement with the NHL team’s San Jose Sharks, the most vocal opponent of Google’s plans, at its nearby SAP Arena. House. In exchange for the change, the shark agreed not to sue the city or Google.

The Santa Clara County Airport Land Use Commission rejected the project in December, citing concerns about the height of the airport alley building, but a unanimous vote of the city council overturned the committee’s refusal.

Google’s Chief Legal Officer and Global Affairs SVP, Kent Walker, joined California Governor Gavin Newsom last week to host the signing of Senate Bill 7 on the Downtown West site. The bill benefits from a bill that accelerates large-scale real estate development.

Google will pay more than $ 1 billion for infrastructure features such as parks, sidewalks, and historic site preservation, with the exception of office space. We will also pay about $ 265.8 million in land and infrastructure fees and $ 200 million in “community interests.” This includes evacuation prevention programs and employment preparation programs. A spokeswoman for one company said it was too early to estimate the cost of the office.

In a statement, Alexa Arena said, “We are particularly proud of the community fund created in collaboration with local social equity organizations to comment on where to invest in communities in underserved communities. There are. ” According to Arena, the company has held more than 100 community feedback sessions.

After years of traveling back and forth with the community at the end of last year, Arena said the company’s goal is to “much fewer corporate campuses” and “a more resilient area.” It was.

