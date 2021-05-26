Gerry Fine retired after years of teaching and promoting innovation at BU. BU today





Wariness welcomed Gerry Fine four years ago when he was appointed head of Innovate @ BU, an ambitious incubator for student cutting-edge ideas.Our skeptics assumed that they would simply focus on the tech start-ups that came from engineering. [students] Recalls Questrom School of Business, Fine. The presence of a professor of engineering in the practice of mechanical engineering in the driver’s seat probably strengthened that impression.

But the feared narrowness never happened. In collaboration with Innovate @BUsocial Venture Program Director Blake Sims, Innovation @ BU has led the university-wide terrier to develop ideas, including RefEd, a course-guided app for refugee students who lack educational resources. Designers are welcomed by schools throughout the university, such as Sargent Health Rehabilitation Science University and Wheelock University of Education and Human Development.

Mr. Fine, who will retire from college at the end of this year, has demonstrated that students from all BU schools can be welcomed, learned and innovated. Fine also directs the ENGs Engineering Product Innovation Center (EPIC). His successor at EPIC is Anna Thornton, an ENG professor of mechanical engineering practice.

The university will search for Fines’ successors at Innovate @ BU, says Kenneth Lutchen, Dean of ENG, who says Fine is the visionary leader needed at the time of its founding. ..

Jerry soon became a dual place for EPIC to not only be a place for engineering students to learn how to make things using cutting-edge technology, but also a fundamental understanding of how product design is done. I realized that I could play the role of. By practicing the innovations he preached and innovating a new course, the Introduction to Engineering Design, Fine says ENG is a must-have class for the first time in 40 years.

This class developed hybrid learning years before COVID-19 introduced the concept to everyone. Students watch online videos before coming to class and reverse engineer products in class based on what the videos teach. Fine received BU’s Gerald and Dean Gitner Family Awards for his work in class and for innovation in education using technology in 2016.

Jerry believed that EPIC had no limits on what it could do for our academic program, student experience, and university innovation goals, Ratchen says.

By December 31, when Fine transitions to post-BU life, including skiing and fly fishing, Innovate @BU expects to distribute $ 950,000 from generous donors to student entrepreneurs and idea makers.

There are many things that really fascinated me, such as the Holdette, which is based on a simple concept women’s clothing with functional pockets. (Believe it or not, at least before Holdette.)

Fine and Innovate @ BU were the cornerstones of my path as a student and entrepreneur, says Holdette founder Sarah Greisdorf (CAS20). This is another innovator who is not from BU’s engineering or business school. His investment in seeing the success of students with a passion for entrepreneurship has allowed me to realize my ideas. I had the opportunity to learn the skills I use every day.

I think we have shown that students from all BU schools are welcomed, able to learn and innovate.

Jerry Fine

I enjoy watching Flux Marine, which develops and sells electric boat motors, from prototyped at EPIC to opening its first office on Rhode Island. I’m currently fascinated by Airflow Seating System Technologies, led by Cooper Schifflin (ENG22), who is developing a device to prevent pressure ulcers, motivating the problems my family faced after my father was paralyzed in a bicycle accident. Has been done.

I am always amazed at the projects carried out by the BU Rocket Propulsion Group. Their members continue to work for companies such as Space-X and Blue Origin, and some are now starting their own space capsule companies.

Fine is SCHOTT North America, Inc. After serving as a technical executive at companies such as Corning and Corning, he returned to BU in 2012. (He was previously an ENG professor of manufacturing engineering from 2003 to 2007.)

EPIC and Innovate @ BU provided him with a constant professional talent. I can interact with people from all BU schools and universities almost every day. Not many people get the opportunity, he says. It’s a great place for innovation everywhere.

I’ve been working primarily in high-voltage companies for 35 years, and Fine says he’s retiring simply because he needs a break. In addition, Ive has a long-standing interest and involvement in child welfare in the Commonwealth and hopes to re-address that important issue with some capacity.

