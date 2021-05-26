Lenovo’s new Android tablet also acts as an external monitor





Lenovo has launched a new 13-inch Android tablet in the Yoga lineup with one very unique feature. Apart from the Yoga hardware including the kickstand, the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro has a Micro HDMI port that allows you to connect your tablet to an external monitor and use it as a secondary screen. This is one of the features that Android tablets don’t have.

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is a premium high-end tablet with an aluminum body that is partially covered with Alcantara on the back and etched with the yoga brand. In addition, you can get a 180 steel bracket that doubles as a kickstand. You can even hang your tablet on the wall!

In terms of specifications, the Yoga Pad Pro features a 13-inch 2K LTPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, 100% sRGB color gamut, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10. Thin side bezel, thick chin, forehead. The device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. Unlike other tablets, it doesn’t have a camera on the back, but on the front it has an 8MP fixed-focus RGB camera with a TOF sensor to unlock the face.

A unique feature of this Lenovo tablet is that it also has a Micro HDMI port, so it can also act as an external monitor. It can be used as a second display for your computer or as a display for devices that support HDMI output, such as the Nintendo Switch. Keyboard accessories are not available, but you can buy a capacitive stylus.

In addition, the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro features four JBL speakers (2×2.5W and 2x2W), Dolby Atmos, and three microphones. It is equipped with a 10200mAh battery, which is said to last up to 12.7 hours for video playback. Run Android 11 with ZUI 12.5. In addition, connection options include Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C 3.1.

