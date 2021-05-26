Redmi Note 8 2021 will be official with 6.3 inch display and MediaTek Helio G85 processor





The Redmi Note 8 2021 boasts a more powerful processor and faster charging capabilities than its predecessor.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 was officially announced with a 6.3-inch display and MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Xiaomi has expanded the range of Redmi Note series smartphones with the launch of the Redmi Note 8 2021 for the global market. The phone was introduced in the 2019s as the successor to the popular Redmi Note 8. Chinese smartphone makers have already revealed the specifications for the new Redmi, which was offered a few days ago, and have announced prices for all variations of RAM and storage. The Redmi Note 8 2021 features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor that brings a drop of water notch above the screen of the selfie camera.

In terms of features, the Redmi Note 8 2021 shows off its 6.3-inch IPS LCD display, which offers Full HD + resolution. The screen of your smartphone is protected by a layer of Cornings Gorilla Glass 5. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor inside the handset comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. By comparison, the original 2019 Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC (system on chip). In terms of software, the new Redmi Note 82021 runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In the camera department, there is a 48-megapixel primary camera behind the Redmi Note 82021. The main sensor is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel shooter in the water drop notch on the screen. Other features include the Redmi Note 8 2021 with 4G connectivity, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

As for the price, the Redmi Note 8 2021s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs $ 169, but the 4GB + 128GB model returns to $ 189. Currently, there is no information about when the brand will launch smartphones in the Indian market.

