Amnesty International calls on Google to stop cloud business in Saudi Arabia





Amnesty International is working with 38 other human rights groups and individuals to stop plans to launch an enterprise cloud business in Saudi Arabia due to concerns about the country’s human rights performance.

A joint statement signed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Media Matters for Democracy called for Google to end its plans in Saudi Arabia until it conducted a public human rights assessment and clarified what kind of data the government would require. I am. .. More importantly, the author of the letter can conduct the investigation openly, consult with people who may inadvertently help Google actually hurt Saudi Arabia, and better understand the problem there. He says he is talking to a domestic group.

The organization cites some human rights abuses they claim should give Google a suspension. Saudi Arabia has a history of trying to spy on and invade the privacy of its citizens, such as recruiting Twitter employees to spy on the company from within the company. We have also taken extreme and violent steps to silence dissent from critics. Most recently, in 2018, the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismantled.

Google initially announced that it would make Saudi Arabia one of the new cloud regions in 2020. We plan to build a cloud infrastructure and partner with Saudi Aramco to resell enterprise cloud services. The announcement evoked reactions from activist groups such as Access Now and the Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic. In particular, Google’s original blog post contained a quote from Snap, the creator of Snapchat, and the Protocol Report reports that it promotes the business. After that, the quote was deleted.

According to Access Now, Google has told relevant groups that it has conducted independent human rights assessments of future cloud regions and has taken steps to address identified issues. However, the company did not share what those problems were, or what it did, and partially motivated the groups and individuals calling for the company today.

