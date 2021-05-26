Have you confirmed the OnePlus Nord 2? OnePlus mistakenly reveals the next affordable Nord successor





The OnePlus Nord 2, which appears to be OnePlus’ new Nord-series phone, was easily posted on the company’s official website. This phone was first discovered by Android police on the FAQ page for OnePlus’ new Stadia Premiere Edition promotion.Read More-OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Coming Soon, Suggesting New Report

The easy appearance of OnePlus Nord 2 on the OnePlus site suggests that it’s about to launch in India.

It turns out that the supposed OnePlus Nord 2 is listed along with the already announced OnePlus devices. Android police suggest that the Stadia Premiere Edition promotion will run until September 30, but Chinese brands are likely to launch a successor to the OnePlus Nord “before that.”Read also-OnePlus Nord 2 booting with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC reaffirms new leaks

The alleged OnePlus Nord 2 details, except that the phone is tilted to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a high refresh rate AMOLED panel, and a 64-megapixel or 48-megapixel quad camera array. , Almost none at the moment.Read Also-OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be the next budget phone to join the OnePlus Nord series

It is highly speculated that the OnePlus Nord 2 will arrive in India with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G next month. The alleged OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G were recently discovered at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This indicates that the device will soon be available in the country. Although the Nord N10 5G has never entered India, the prospect of launching a successor to the Nord N10 seems to be the brand’s strategy to expand its affordable Nord lineup in India.

Both the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are reportedly expected to arrive at “affordable midrange price tags,” but the latter appear to be slightly cheaper than the OnePlus Nord successor. That said, the original OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 in India. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and is paired with two RAM / internal storage options (8GB RAM / 128GB storage and 12GB RAM / 256GB storage). The phone features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 48-megapixel quad camera setup, and a 4,115mAh battery that supports a fast charge of the Warp Charge 30W. It’s not yet clear if OnePlus will bring a similar display panel or a screen with a higher refresh rate than the original model. The OnePlus Nord 2 along with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is estimated to be available in India in mid-June.

