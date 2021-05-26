New Google Maps tool makes it easy to navigate Sydney stations





Street view image of central station

Image: Google

Google and the Transport for NSW have worked together to add new features to Google Maps, making it easy to navigate Sydney’s 130 trains and 12 subway stations.

One of the new features is indoor street view images that allow commuters to virtually navigate interactive panoramic images inside train stations in Sydney.

Detailed navigation procedures for 70 train and subway stations have also been introduced in Google Maps. These stations include Central, Wynyard, Mount Druitt, Town Hall, Parramatta, Liverpool, Circular Quay, Hornsby, Penrith, St Leonards and Epping. According to Google, this instruction is designed to help commuters find the best and most accessible entrances, exits, signs, routes within the station and more accurately predict travel times on the move.

These navigation directions are accessible on Google Maps desktop and mobile.The user enters the destination in Google Maps[道順]You can tap the public transport icon and select route options such as wheelchair access, number of transfers, and number of walks. When the user selects a route, detailed navigation steps are displayed.

“Whether you’re traveling with a wheelchair, pram, luggage, or an unfamiliar and complex journey, these rich and accessible navigation tools make it easier and more confident for people to plan and travel. We hope this will happen, “said Ramesh Nagarajan, Director of Product Management at Google Australia. Said.

Google added that navigation directions will be published on the open data portal, giving app developers and transportation departments access to information.

“This initiative is great news for commuters. Finding a way around a busy train station can be stressful, especially when you’re busy with time. Today, Google has these handy navigation tools. It’s great to unfold and see commuters assist in planning and navigating the trip-both in advance and inside the station. “

Regarding plans to expand the initiative to other parts of the country, Nagarajan told ZDNet Google that he was ready to work with other transport authorities.

“We welcome the expression of interest from the transport authorities in areas with complex stations,” he said. “We are constantly aiming to improve map coverage and make it more accessible to Australians.”

These latest updates are due to the introduction of wheelchair accessibility information to Google Maps last year, where users can access wheelchair accessibility instead of turning on the “accessible locations” feature to take advantage of location details. You can check the information immediately.

