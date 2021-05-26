Sharks reach agreement on development around SAP Center





This is a surprise. The city of San Jose announced tonight that the city, Google and San Jose Sharks have reached an agreement on a downtown development plan for the high-tech giant.

Sharks actively opposed key aspects of Google’s development plans around the SAP Center, arguing that Big Tech’s 84-acre campus and urban village would prevent access to the home arena.

According to Mercury News, Google and the city of San Jose are addressing shark concerns about parking, access to the road network and impact on construction. In particular:

The city and Google will discuss future parking facilities with Sharks and ensure that at least 2,850 parking spaces are within one-third of the south entrance to the SAP Center. The city will discuss with Sharks the 2019 cost of Sharks the city will discuss changes to the street network around the SAP Center. Coordination between the city and Sharks will also be made, according to San Jose Sharks, “to ensure control of the impact of large-scale construction. Projects in the region over the next 20-30 years.”

In return, the shark agreed not to sue Google or the city of San Jose.

This is a long way from six months ago, when Sharks said a Google development project could kick the team out of San Jose.

San Jose Sharks has issued this statement to San Jose Hockey.

“Today, Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) has understood with the City of San Jose and Google about some significant changes to the downtown West project approval and arena management contracts at the request of the SSE.

“SSE has a city planning vision for the Diridon Station area, including Google’s Downtown West project, unless it jeopardizes the feasibility and success of a city-owned and SSE-managed SAP center. Was a supporter of.

“Key [tenet] One of these understandings is the mutual agreement between the parties on the final design and capacity of the road network surrounding the SAP Center and the management of the impact of large-scale construction projects in the region over the next 20-30 years. If you do not properly plan these issues during this time of significant transition, you may get stuck in the area and your guests may not be able to reach the arena safely and conveniently.

“Although not the organization’s primary concern, SSE has never advocated more private parking. Each of these projects, including Downtown West and BART, will meet the expected demand for these projects. We advocate providing a minimum amount of parking to meet. SSE and SAP Center consistently have shared parking (office and transportation during the day, events and entertainment at night) and He was the leader in carpooling promotion (SAP Center event averaged 2.5 people per car).

“We are very grateful to the city and Google for their efforts to address SSE concerns and look forward to continuing discussions as these projects progress.”

The settlement agreement was part of tonight’s larger approval of the San Jose City Council for Google’s vast “Downtown West” project.

Breaking News: # Google’s large “Downtown West” project has been approved by the San Jose City Council. This is the largest development contract in urban history.

The project includes: -7.3 million square feet of office space-up to 4,000 homes (1,000 affordable homes)-15 acres of open spaces and parks pic.twitter.com/45op8kh2zf

— Ian Cull (@NBCian) May 26, 2021

