Instagram has passed!The new “anti-selfie” app Popalazzi is real





Tired of taking selfies and trying to look perfect, or checking myriad filters to post the best photos to your Instagram account? There is a new app, Poparazzi, that may be the solution to this problem.

Poparazzi is a photo sharing app where your social profile is created by your friends. You cannot post your own photo with the “Selfie Prevention App”. Users can click on a friend’s photo to post to the app.

However, users can still manage their photos and delete photos they don’t like. Anyone can take a picture with Poparazzi, but you can only post directly to your profile if the user is followed by a person. According to the app, “All photos posted by unfollowed users go through the approval process before appearing in your profile.”

In addition, users have the option to block someone from uploading their photos. “If you block someone with Poparazzi, that person will not be able to communicate with you through the app. They will not be able to see the photo you are in and you will not be able to see the photo they are in.”

The company explained the idea behind the app in a medium post, “We built Popalatch to relieve the pressure of perfection, which prevents us from posting our photos and focuses on where we need them. I did it. ” About the people you are with. In Popalazzi, you are your friend’s paparazzi and they are yours. ”

California-based TTYL Inc. Developed by, this app was released on Monday. The company claims that when the app was released in beta a few months ago, it hit 10,000 beta testers in just a few days and the App Store page quickly gained over 5,000 pre-installs. Did. “To date, over 100,000 photos have been shared on Popalazzi and it’s just getting started.”

Poparazzi is currently only available in the Apple Store, but the company is also working on an Android version.

