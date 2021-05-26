Sony’s sales target is to reach 1 billion this year, revealing plans for streaming by Netflix and Disney +





Sony’s sales targets were revealed at the Corporate Strategy Conference on May 26th. Some have questioned whether Sony can innovate as it used to.

(Photo: Gettly Images / Yoshinori Ohsumi) Sony’s sales target

Sony’s sales target is 1 billion users

Sony’s answer to the public question is, “Fill the world with excitement and Shinto with the power of creativity and technology.”

This is due to CEO, Chairman and President Kenichiro Yoshida, who presented his plans to investors and explained recent moves such as streaming transactions with Disney + and Netflix, as well as the lack of PS5.

The company’s current goal is to increase the size of its community, which connects directly to Sony through devices and entertainment, from 160 million to 1 billion worldwide.

When it comes to in-demand consoles, it’s no big surprise as Sony sells all the PS5s it can manufacture and the hype hasn’t disappeared since last year.

Despite the shortage of semiconductor components, Sony still expects PS5 sales to reach 14.8 million units this year.

One of the highlights is Sony’s cloud gaming and subscription plans. Focusing on the deal with Jade Raymond’s new development studio Haven, the company said it aims to increase engagement as the PlayStation Network is the largest direct sales platform.

I won’t go into details, but the release states that this will be achieved by enhancing the PlayStation Now cloud streaming gaming service, and Sony will continue to invest in or partner with external studios in addition to investing in internal studios. And provide software.

Executives have suggested ways to fight the competitor Xbox Game Pass, and fans are likely to see more in the future.

PlayStation Now recently upgraded its streaming resolution from 720p to 1080p, but it’s okay to upgrade further and perhaps store some exclusive content, The Verge said.

Sony said in a statement that it would spend 20 billion yen (about $ 184 million) to increase development costs, labor costs and other costs for its studio.

According to Engadget, an upgraded PS VR system for PS5 is underway, and Sony is working with investors to develop AI technology that will make the gaming experience richer and more enjoyable. Told.

Sony’s Netflix and Disney deal

According to a Forbes report, since 2022, movies from Sony-owned companies such as Sony Pictures Classics Screen Gems, Columbia Pictures, and TriStar Pictures will typically be Netflix for 7-10 months after the first theatrical release and home entertainment show. It will be diverted to. ..

After Sony runs on Netflix, these titles will move to Disney-owned platforms such as Hulu, Disney +, ABC, FX Networks, Freeform, and Disney Channels.

Both Netflix and Disney + transactions will run under a similar five-year license period from 2022 to 2026. Sony is expected to earn about $ 3 billion over a five-year period.

The deal also includes the titles of Sony’s library, which airs across the Disney brand mentioned above, and includes a huge list of content that will arrive in Hulu in June.

