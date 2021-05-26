TSMC Starts Production of A15 Bionic Processor for iPhone 13 – Research Sniper





On the morning of May 26, industry insiders told the media that TSMC had begun production of the new generation iPhone processor A15 chip. In terms of production scale, the A15 is larger than the previous generation A14. Apple seems to predict that the demand for the iPhone 13 series will be higher than the demand for the iPhone 12 series.

Last year, the iPhone 12 series was postponed to October due to the epidemic. However, when it comes to preparing for the current A15, Apple will need to hold an autumn meeting in September as usual to fulfill its iPhone 13 series launch plans.

Reportedly, the A15 processor used in the iPhone 13 series will be upgraded to the 5nm second generation N5P process. Process-level performance is further improved, power consumption is further reduced, and performance is at least 20% higher than the A14.

The details of the A15 are unknown, but Apple’s previous generation A-series processors have never been disappointed. Last year, the A14 handled power consumption and improved performance more conservatively. It is hoped that more possibilities will be released after the A15 process has been improved.

According to the data, the A14 has as many as 11.8 billion transistors, the CPU architecture is still 2 large cores + 4 small cores, with a 40% improvement in performance (compared to the same under the A12). ). Similarly, the GPU core is still 4 cores, but the new architecture upgrade has improved performance by 30%. In addition, the computing power of AI has increased 11.8 trillion times, and the speed of machine learning has increased by 70%.

