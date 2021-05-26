



Format Factory 2021 Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is complete standalone offline setup program for Format Factory 2021.

Format Factory overview

Format Factory 2021 is a great app that provides users with tools to convert audio and video formats to various other formats. It also supports fast processing that lets you trim, join, split, mix and crop audio and video formats together. It provides the ability to visualize the converted format in the app because it is pre-built with video player, screen recorder and video downloader to make it the perfect package. You can also download Format Factory 2020.

Format Factory 2021 provides users with a perfect set of features that enable users to do various PDF tasks such as PDF page link and convert PDF to DOC, TXT and HTML format. It also supports several archive formats such as Popular RaR, Zip, and 7z formats. The latest version provides important new functions that allow designers to help you reduce file size, not only to save disk space, but also easy to save and backup. The app adds more flexibility to users’ daily workflow as it supports video downloads from many video sites like Youtube, Facebook, Dailymotion and more. To make the app widely available, the app is supported in 62 languages. You can also download Format Factory.

Format Factory features

Format Factory Software Technical Setup Details Full Name: Format Factory 2021 Setup File Name: Format_Factory_5.7.5x64_Multilingual Full Setup Size: 100MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Architecture: 64 Bit (x64) Latest version added in: May 24, 2021 Developers: Home

System requirements for factory coordination

Before you start Format Factory free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Operating System: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10. Memory (RAM): 512MB of RAM required Hard Disk Space: 100MB of free space required Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or latest Format Factory free download

Click on below button to start Format Factory Download. This is a complete offline installer and setup program for Format Factory. This will be compatible with 32-bit and 64-bit Windows.

