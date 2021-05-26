Realme Narzo 30 5G, 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Specifications, Price





Realme Narzo 30 5G has finally been introduced to the global market. The Realme Narzo 30 4G variant arrived in Malaysia last week, but the 5G model is now available in Europe. The new Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and the 4GB RAM variant costs € 189.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Price, Stock Status

The Realme Narzo 30 5G costs 189 euros (about 16,800 rupees) in Europe. Phones can already be purchased exclusively through AliExpress in the country. Regarding its debut in India, in March Realme India and European CEO Madhav Sheth announced that both Realme Narzo 305G and 4G variants would be available “soon” in the country. Surprisingly, the Realme 8 5G already available in India has specifications similar to the Realme Narzo 305G. Sheth had previously stated that the company would bring both variants to India, but will probably just stick to the debut of the 4G model in India.

Realme Narzo 305G specification

Realme Narzo 30 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD + LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%. The Realme Narzo 4G came with a MediaTek G95 SoC, but the new 5G model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7005G chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone supports up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. It has a dedicated microSD slot and a fingerprint sensor for biometrics mounted on the side.

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G runs on the Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. For photography, the phone features a rectangular camera module with a triple camera that includes a 48MP primary sensor, a black and white portrait lens, and a macro lens. The camera software offers super nightscape, panoramic view, time lapse and portrait mode, among other features. For backup, the handset has a 5,000mAh battery that supports an 18W fast charging solution.

