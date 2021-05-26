Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router, Hands-on: High Performance, Large Capacity Review





Most of us have decided whether to upgrade to a new router that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard (also known as 802.11ax), but another new flavor of Wi-Fi is already underway. I understand. Called Wi-Fi 6E (“extended” E), this new standard brings the 6GHz frequency band to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands currently supported by Wi-Fi 6 and its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5 (formerly 802.11ac). add.

As the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands become more and more crowded, the new 6GHz band adds capacity and, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance, provides powerful performance “even in highly crowded environments” such as sports arenas and business complexes. To do.

Several network companies have announced new routers that support Wi-Fi 6E, but Netgear is out of the first block with the new Nighthawk RAXE500Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router. Priced at $ 599.99 (UK price undecided), the RAXE500 is a very best option, with a maximum total speed of 10.8Gbps and eight internals designed to stream data to up to 60 devices simultaneously. Equipped with an antenna.

Netgear’s Nighthawk RAXE500 router supports the new 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E standard, providing throughputs up to 10.8Gbps and “fast and reliable” connectivity to up to 60 devices.

Image: Netgear

According to Netgear, the new 6GHz band also has a high-bandwidth 160MHz “channel” that is ideal for high-capacity applications such as streaming 4K or 8K video for entertainment, as well as subbands within the main 6GHz band. .. Or video conferencing.

The router is equipped with a 1.8GHz quad-core processor and supports the latest WPA3 security standards. Not only does the RAXE500 provide high-performance Wi-Fi, it also has multiple high-performance wired connections for your office network. It has a dedicated 2.5Gbps “multi-gig” Ethernet interface for high-speed Internet connectivity and five additional Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices, also providing the ability to combine and “aggregate” the two ports. speed. The router also includes two USB 3.0 ports for connecting USB storage devices that you can share with other network users.

RAXE500 ports (left to right): 2x USB 3.0, WAN, 4x Gigabit Ethernet, 2.5Gbps Ethernet.

Image: Netgear

Netgear’s Nighthawk series tends to be primarily aimed at home users, but as many still work from home, Netgear describes the RAXE500 as a “universal” router suitable for video conferencing and e-learning. I am.

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini (SXK30): Affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh network.

Image: Netgear’s Top ZDNET Review

The company has not yet introduced Wi-Fi 6E into its business-oriented OrbiPro mesh system, but has just introduced a new OrbiPro model aimed at providing a more affordable entry point for Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Reference: Recruitment Kit: Computer Hardware Engineer (TechRepublic Premium)

Whereas previous models were expensive tri-band mesh systems for large businesses, the newOrbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mini is a more affordable dual-band option for home offices and small businesses. There are two options available, both offering 1.8Gbps Wi-Fi 6 speeds and supporting up to 40 devices. Prices start at $ 299.99 for a two-piece system suitable for covering an area of ​​up to 2,000 square feet, and a three-piece system for covering 4,000 square feet starts at $ 399.99. Like other OrbiPro systems, Mini allows you to create four separate networks (SSIDs) that can be assigned to different tasks or different user groups, such as guests, employees, IT staff, and administrators. ..

