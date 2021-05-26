PUBG’s latest Miramar Map rework is on the test server





PUBG has another Miramar rework that you can try for yourself. The PUBG team will use Twitter to inform fans that Update 12.1 is on the test server and give them the opportunity to try the update before it is released to the live server next week.

The goal of the developer’s rework is to reduce object clutter, reduce annoying coastlines, and adjust the overall map coverage to provide a smoother experience. Visual improvements in terrain and foliage, increased cliffs and easier indications of difficult-to-climb areas have made the area around the building entrance cleaner.

You can also try new guns. The Lynx AMR is PUBG’s first anti-materiel rifle. So, of course, you can damage military equipment and armor, in addition to regular players and vehicles. However, if you run it empty, you will not be able to refill the clips, so you will have to taste the ammo. There’s also a new Miramar-specific quad bike, a weapon skin upgrade system that you can use to add new features and styles to your gun, and a scrap shop where you can use scraps from smuggled goods in more gear.

In another post, the PUBG team pulled back the curtain to get a glimpse of the 2021 development plan. I’ve read all about Miramar’s rework, but the team is also working on the first new 8×8 battlefield. In 3 years. Its big pitch, now codenamed Tiger, is that you can go back into battle after you’ve fallen into battle.

“This is a fairly common feature in the battle royale genre, and we’ve been asked a lot of questions, especially when it comes to duos and teams,” explains the PUBG team. “If you’re careful, you’ll find that we’ve recently experimented a bit with what a battlefield respawn looks like. Tiger is a big reason.”

The team is also working on another 8×8 map called Kiki, which will be released between late 2021 and early 2022. Details are currently thin on the ground, but “mysterious underground laboratories, huge skyscrapers, swamps, subways, even underwater buildings.”

If you are looking for more of the best battle royale games on your PC, click on that link.

