Sony’s AI subsidiary is developing smarter opponents and teammates for PlayStation games





In 2019, Sony quietly set up a subsidiary specializing in artificial intelligence research. It was always a bit unclear what the company was planning with this technology, but recent corporate strategy meetings have provided a little more information.

Sony AI […] According to a memo from a recent strategic presentation by Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, we will start collaborating with PlayStation to make the gaming experience even richer and more enjoyable. By utilizing reinforcement learning, we are developing a game AI agent that can be an in-game opponent or collaboration partner.

This is pretty much what you would expect from a partnership between the PlayStation and the Sonys AI team, but it’s good to see. Reinforcement learning, which relies on trial and error to teach AI agents how to perform tasks, has proven to fit naturally into a video gaming environment where agents can perform at high speeds under close scrutiny. This was the focus of blockbuster research like DeepMinds StarCraft II AI.

Other major gaming tech companies, such as Microsoft, are also exploring this area. However, while Microsoft’s efforts are leaning towards pure research, Sony seems to be more focused on moving this research from the lab to video games. The end result should be an opponent with a smarter teammate.

Tom Holland will star as Nathan Drake in the next uncharted film adaptation of Sony’s ongoing ambition to extend the franchise to television and film.Image: Tom Holland via Instagram

But this bite was just one of Sony’s presentations that presented many plans for future growth. Here are some of the other ambitions mentioned:

Expand Sony’s first-party titles and franchises to mobile. PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IPs that can move to smartphone games and complement AAA games and live service games. (Sony established a subsidiary specializing in the manufacture of smartphone games in 2016, but it hasn’t had a big impact yet.) Let’s make more Sony games into movies and TV shows. This is done through a subsidiary of PlayStation Productions. Sony shows an example of the following uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Grow PlayStation Network, PlayStation Now, and PS Plus networks. According to the company, it currently connects to about 160 million users and wants to increase that number to 1 billion (that is, who doesn’t want more customers? ). Getting there means growing the company’s various online services and subscriptions, including the PlayStation Plus. PlayStation Plus is growing steadily, but it’s not explosive. It’s interesting to compare this with Microsoft’s massive promotion of subscription games through the Xbox Game Pass. Sony’s PS Plus network is growing steadily, but not explosively.Image: Sony

For more information, see Sony’s presentation here. But be prepared to go through the story of an absolutely incredible company. I especially liked the opening declaration that we had implemented structural reforms that were free from the deficit paradigm. In other words, they changed things so that Sony makes money instead of losing it! I guess I started dressing it up for some reason.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos