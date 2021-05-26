Gallery: Apple Via del Corso pays homage to Roman history





Apple Via del Corso will open in Rome on May 27th at 10am. With spectacular architecture and spaces designed to meet and learn, Apple celebrates the creativity of one of the world’s most historic cities.

Would you like to attend the grand opening of Apple Via del Corso? I want to share your photo. For health and safety, first day visits are restricted and can be booked. Book a time to visit.

Apple Via del Corso has reinvented Palazzo Marignoli, a 19th-century block in Rome’s famous shopping district. Click here for more information on store locations.

To transform Palazzo Marignoli into the first Apple store in central Rome, Apple worked with architect Foster + Partners to restore the palace and maintain its historic integrity. The original details have been restored and new materials have been introduced that are sensitive to Italian-style buildings.

A redesigned space on two floors that fuses old and new is waiting for customers across the grand staircase that invites exploration. The store is adjacent to a sunny courtyard lined with camphor trees and to San Sylvestro Square, a rejuvenated public square where the city can gather.

1. Forum 2. Store 3. Restored artwork

Apple:

Originally built in 1873 by the famous architect Salvatore Bianchi and second renovated by the architect Julio Podesti, Palazzo Marignoli is the home of the Marquis Filippo Marignoli and is the most famous in Rome at the time. It is one of the meetinghouses and is frequently visited by artists, writers and actors. .. Several works of art exhibited at Caf Alagno, including multiple graffiti panels created by the Italian painter Afro Basardera in 1950, have been carefully restored and carefully incorporated into the design of the new store. The team was also able to revive and integrate Fabio Siporas Dawn and Etore Valerinidask, two large ceiling paintings dating back to the early 1900s.

4. Arcade 5. Grand staircase

Deirdre O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail + People at Apple:

With the opening of Apple Via del Corso, I can’t wait for a new chapter to begin in Rome. The new store celebrates the unique history and art of Roman culture and hopes to inspire the creativity of the local community with the Made in Rome program and future Today at Apple sessions.

To enter the store, visitors pass through the arched colonnades of the theater, which are lined with carved plaster vaults. On the ground floor, there are two zones, one for exploring along the central arcade and one with floor-to-ceiling windows connecting the streets of Rome.

Climbing the grand staircase, guests will find a series of traditional Palazzo rooms redesigned for contemporary purposes. The forums and video walls in the upper floor ballroom overlook Via del Corso. Here, Apple is the first in the heart of Rome to offer an artist-led Today at an Apple session. The Made in Rome program is led by more than 40 local artists in the fields of music, art and design, content creation and video, and aims to support the local community in the city. The session unleashes creativity by leveraging Rome’s unique history and artistic heritage.

Adjacent to the forum is a quiet room for training and support for the Genius Bar. Upstairs also has a meeting room where Apple invites developers, business clients, and creative guests.

If you want to access Apple Via del Corso, mark the day with a custom Apple Watch face. Follow us on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

