



Apple has transformed and preserved Rome’s magnificent Palazzo Marignoli, making it the site of Italy’s 17th Apple Store.

Apple plans to open the Apple Via del Corso store in Rome on May 27, 2021. Prior to its launch, the company detailed how it worked on what Apple described as one of the “most important repair projects.”

In a press release, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People, Deirdre O’Brien, said: “The new store celebrates the unique history and art of Roman culture and we hope to inspire the creativity of the local community with the Made in Rome program and future Today at Apple sessions.”

The new Apple Store is located in a building built in 1873 by architect Salvatore Bianchi. It was famous for the residence of Cafe Alagno, which is frequently visited by writers, artists and actors.

Apple has restored some of the works of art that were in CaffÃ¨Aragno, and they are now in the new store. Similarly, modern ceiling paintings have been revived in collaboration with local restoration companies, similar to the 1888 marble staircase.

Apple Via del Corso is Italy’s 17th Apple Store and marks the first ever Today in the Apple Made in Rome program. Working with over 40 local artists, the first online session covers music, art, design and more.

The new Roman store continues Apple’s move to put the Apple Store in a historic building, which Apple can store. Earlier examples include the Carnegie Library in Washington, which won an award for its architecture.

Apple Via del Corso will open at 10am CEST on Thursday, May 27th.

