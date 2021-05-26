Valve’s “SteamPal” handheld PC can be a switch killer.





Nintendo Switch may have new rivals. Steam’s parent company seems to be developing a pocket-sized gaming PC that could challenge Nintendo’s hybrid handheld space supremacy. SteamPal isn’t the first handheld gaming PC, but it has Valve’s explicit approval stamp and is the only PC to offer high-end PC gaming on the go.

Ars Technica reports on SteamPal exclusively, citing “Multiple Sources Familiar with This Issue,” Steam’s own database code, and a talk by Valve co-founder Gabe Newell in early May. Clarified in. I’m not sure if Steam’s handheld is in the hands of consumers, but it’s no exaggeration to say that something is definitely working.

First of all: I’m not sure about the handheld console that Valve envisions. Even “SteamPal” is just a placeholder name (although it’s a pretty catchy name). We know it’s a handheld PC, much like Alienware, Aya Neo, and Onexplayer’s similar projects. This means that it probably has the same basic look and feel as the Nintendo Switch, but can play much more powerful PC games. Since Valve is in control here, it’s not unreasonable to think that SteamPal can run on SteamOS or a similar Linux platform.

Ars Technica reports that SteamPal is likely to use Intel or AMD chips and will use face buttons and joysticks instead of full keyboards. It’s unclear if SteamPal will include a D-pad, as will specifications such as screen size, resolution, storage, and battery life. I still don’t know anything about the processor, GPU (whether integrated or not), or memory.

One thing we know is that SteamPal will probably be a hybrid similar to Switch. A USB-C cable allows gamers to connect their devices to a larger screen. It’s not clear if the valve will provide the dock or if the player will run the wires directly between the devices.

Valve seems to be preparing a prototype device for SteamPal, but it’s not clear how quickly this product will be available to consumers. As the Ars Technica report points out, Valve has had some connection with hardware in the past. The Steam controller and Steam Link device went back and forth. That Steam Machine gaming rig hasn’t really happened at all. Valves have always looked more comfortable in the field of software.

Still, it’s not impossible that Valve may be planning something similar here as well. Once the infrastructure to support handheld gaming PCs is in place, companies don’t necessarily have to create their own devices. You can license the technology or make sure Steam is the download platform of choice for other handheld gaming PCs.

One thing is for sure, with the advent of handheld gaming PCs, Nintendo will probably want to release a more powerful switch sooner rather than later.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos