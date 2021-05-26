2021 BMW M4 Competition Convertible: Specifications, Price, Release Date





The M4 Convertible features xDrive four-wheel drive as standard in 3.7 seconds Production will begin in July, priced from 81,915

The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible has been announced. A recent addition to the BMW M car lineup, it has the same 503bhp 6-cylinder petrol engine used in the M4 coupe and M3 sedan. Only available on BMW’s xDrive four-wheel drive system.

Production of the new M4 Competition Convertible will begin in July and prices will begin at 81,915. The first delivery is scheduled for late summer. Upon arrival, the M4 Competition Convertible will be a direct competitor to the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet and will replace performance drop tops such as the Porsche 718 Boxster and Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible.

2021 BMW M4 Competition Convertible MxDrive: Design, Chassis, Roof

The biggest design change with the previous generation M4 Convertible, which had a metal foldable hardtop, was the switch to a fabric foldable roof. BMW calls this the soft top roof of the panel bow, which is 40% lighter than the roof of older cars. It’s amazingly fast, takes only 18 seconds to move up and down completely, and can operate at speeds up to 31mph.

The exterior design of the M4 Competition Convertible is inherited from the M4 Coupe and features the same oversized front kidney grille design and angular front bumper design. On the sides, there are inlets on the front wing, and 19-inch (front) and 20-inch alloy wheels (rear) fill the flare wheel arch. A lip spoiler is attached to the rear, and a quad exhaust and diffuser are housed in the angled rear bumper.

The M4 Competition Convertible is similar to the Coupe’s brother, but with additional chassis enhancements to maintain the rigidity of the car. This includes additional aluminum panels on the front end, as well as additional braces on the car floor and rear subframe.

Engine and performance

Powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter in-line 6-cylinder gasoline engine used in the M4 Coupe and M3 Saloon, the total output is 503bhp. The 8-speed gearbox powers all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel drive system. With Launch Control turned on, it takes 3.7 seconds from 0 to 62mph, 0.2 seconds slower than the coupe model. The top speed is electronically limited to 155mph, and the optional MDrivers package raises the limiter to 174mph.

Like the xDrive version of the M4 Coupe and M3 Saloon, the M4 Convertible boasts an adaptive M suspension setup. According to BMW, the xDrive four-wheel drive system is rear-biased under normal driving conditions and has a mode that delivers 100% power to the rear axle that drives the rear wheels of the car.

The additional weight of the chassis reinforcement has a slight impact on efficiency, but most owners rarely worry about fuel economy of 27.7mpg. The CO2 mission starts at 231g / km.

Interior, technology, practicality

The interior of the convertible is largely from the existing M4 model with a 12.3-inch digital dial cluster and the same dashboard that houses a central infotainment touchscreen with unique M department-specific graphics and readouts. It has been taken over.

BMW has added an air color system to its sports seats that blows hot air around passengers’ necks. The front seats are also electrically adjustable and heated. Like the coupe, the M4 Convertible is a four-seater.

To personalize the car, M4 convertible buyers can choose from several packages to enhance their styling, technology and performance. These include Comfort, M Carbon, Technology Pro, Visibility Ultimate, and M Plus packs.

Compared to the M4 Coupe, the convertible foldable fabric roof has a slight impact on practicality. Compared to the 440 liters available on the 4 Series and M4 Coupe, the convertible offers 385 liters with the roof up and reduced to 300 liters when folded.

For more information on BMW’s latest M cars, see the BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe Review.

