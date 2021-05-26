How to upload images to Google Photos now to avoid the June 1st data limit





Most of it here. On Tuesday, June 1st, the day after Memorial Dayall, new Google Photos uploads will count towards Google’s data limit. Pixel owners are excluded, but the remaining users have only a few days left. As mentioned earlier, if you have photos that you want to add to Google Photos without counting to your storage limit, now is the time to act.

Why do you want to do this? Get a free backup of your photos in print quality (assuming you had them in the first place) and hide all your photos in the Google cloud so you can easily share your photos with others.

Here’s how to upload all your photos to Google Photos before you reach the new data limit.

Upload from Android Phone IDG

Google Photos backup and sync options.

Many people have already enabled this, but if you haven’t already, the easiest way to get photos from your phone is to enable backup and sync.

First, open Google Photos on your smartphone and tap the profile icon in the upper right corner.

next,[設定]>[バックアップと同期]And select, as shown below[バックアップと同期]Make sure that the slider for is enabled.

Then on the same screen[アップロードサイズ]Look at the section titled[高品質（わずかに品質が低下している）]Confirm that is displayed. If it’s good to go to you.

If not, tap the menu item and from the options on the next screen[高品質]Choose. that’s it!

Upload from PC

If you have a lot of photos you want to upload from your PC to Google Photos, that’s also a fairly straightforward process. First, open your browser of your choice and go to Google Photos on the web at photos.google.com. If you are not signed in to your account, you will need to sign in.

Now it’s as simple as clicking the upload icon (up arrow above the horizontal bracket) in the upper right corner of the Google Photos web app.Then from the menu that appears[コンピューター]Choose.

Ian Paul / IDG

The problem here is that you can only upload photos from one folder at a time. If you only have one folder of images, it’s easy. If you have multiple folders with hundreds of photos, that can be a real pain, but worry about the solution in the next section.

To continue with a simple one-folder solution, select the folder where you want to upload your images, hold down the Ctrl key on your keyboard, and select all the photos you want to move to your Google server. (If you want all the photos, just press CTRL + A to select everything in the folder.) Then[開く]Click.

Google then asks if you want to keep them original or in high quality. Choose the latter, as high quality images do not count towards the Google Storage limit (until June 1st).[続行]Press.

Once the photo is uploaded, you can add it to your album or leave it in your collection as a loose photo. You may also need to check the metadata of each photo you just uploaded to make sure the details, such as the date, are correct. That way, if you search by year, they will be collected together. You can also add locations to your images for similar search functionality. However, you cannot change the name of a file that cannot be uploaded.

If you only have a few photos you want to add, you can also drag and drop them into your web app.

Backup and sync

A major upload job with hundreds of photos requires Google’s backup and syncdesktop utility. Once installed, open the app and[開始]Click to log in to your Google account.

next,[写真とビデオのバックアップ]Select and[次へ]Choose. Then go to the important page where you can select the folder to upload. By default, Google Photos needs to upload the entire photo folder.By default[高品質]Notice that the option is selected.

Ian Paul / IDG

Be sure to choose high quality to stay under the cap.

If it suits you, click Start to start the race.Otherwise, in the top box[フォルダの選択]Click to select more photo locations. Only one folder can be selected at a time, but all will be uploaded when complete.

Google’s backup and sync service will then upload all the selected photos in high quality. Of course, the time it takes depends on the number of photos and the speed of your internet connection. If you upload a lot of photos and push them in before Google’s data limit is reached, it’s a good idea to keep your PC running overnight. However, once the upload is complete, you can store these photos in Google’s cloud without affecting the storage limit that will take effect on June 1.

