ETS integrates with ApplyProof for seamless test score validation





The partnership between ApplyProof and ETS will improve the transparency and portability of international students’ English test results.

Kitchener, On, May 26, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, ApplyProof and ETS, standalone trust solutions with ApplyBoard, establish a seamless process for TOEFL and GRE score verifiers around the world. Announced a new integration. Applicants taking these tests, which are used as proof of English proficiency and to prove that they are ready for graduate school, will have better transparency and portability of the test results.

In addition, you can safely and efficiently verify your TOEFL and GRE scores through ApplyProof. Once students include their scores in the application, immigration officers, immigration officers, and other stakeholders can seamlessly access these official scores in seconds via the ApplyProof platform.

“The TOEFL test is the best English test in the world for study, work and immigration, and more universities in Canada have TOEFL scores than any other English test,” said ETS’s TOEFL program executive. Director Srikant Gopal said. “We commend the solution we have created to facilitate a more seamless process for both students and institutions that trust high stakes decisions in validating documents such as TOEFL scores in collaboration with ApplyBoard.”

“Finding ways to streamline and streamline processes is always a welcome change, especially given the unprecedented situation experienced by the higher education community over the past year,” said ETS Executive Director of Global Higher Education. One Alberto Acereda says. .. “We are confident that our relationship with ApplyBoard will further improve efficiency and look forward to realizing the benefits that ApplyProof technology will bring to stakeholders in Canada and around the world.”

ApplyProof allows stakeholders to access and verify the authenticity of a document by viewing the digital original in ApplyProof with a unique identifier code. ApplyProof’s state-of-the-art technology enables interoperability through a variety of integrated solutions. All organizations in the ecosystem can use ApplyProof to bring security and transparency to their operations. ApplyProof’s efficiency saves a lot of time and money.

“We are excited about this strategic relationship with ETS and what ApplyProof offers to students and other stakeholders,” said Iman Hassani, Head of ApplyProof. “This increases the transparency and ease of use of the industry. With the technology solutions we have built, we can seamlessly integrate with all organizations and publish documents in days. Our success is , Improving trust and transparency. “

About ApplyProof

ApplyProof is a trust solution that transforms the way official documents are accessed and verified. Immigration officers, immigration officers and other stakeholders have access to ApplyProof’s latest digital originals in seconds.

We use ApplyBoard, Canada’s Education Technology Leader. ApplyProof integrates innovation, security, and student success efforts.

About ETS

ETS improves the quality and fairness of education for people around the world by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS provides customized solutions for teacher certification, English learning, elementary, secondary and higher education, and serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by conducting educational research, analysis and policy research. doing. Founded in 1947 as a non-profit organization, ETS develops and manages more than 50 million tests, including TOEFL and TOEIC tests, GRE tests and Praxis series ratings, in more than 180 countries in more than 9,000 locations around the world. I’m scoring.

